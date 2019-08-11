The Klamath County Chamber of Commerce has revamped its upcoming Leadership Klamath class to encompass the topics of small business and entrepreneurship. Students will learn from a Klamath Falls small business owner and entrepreneur to learn from their expertise. Along with this, students will get an in-depth look into the struggles and profit hacks within the small business world in Klamath.
Leadership Klamath is an intensive 10-month program devoted to strengthening and educating community leaders. This program is open to any business or businessperson in Klamath County. It is limited to 25 participants who represent a cross-section of the business community and display a strong level of interest and commitment.
Just added to this session will be coaching skills offered by Chad Elbert through Rudius Quest Coaching. Elbert has helped numerous business owners maximize growth, crush business problem and propel forward in their career. Participants will receive free personal, one-on-one coaching with Elbert during Leadership Klamath 2019/2020.
Throughout each session, participants will learn from an industry leader and get a detailed look at that specific industry. Plus, they’ll make valuable connections with business-minded peers and receive coaching from Elbert during each session.
The Chamber is making these changes in the hopes of furthering the growth of Leadership Klamath’s students.
“Leadership Klamath exists to help cultivate people in our community into informed and inspired leaders,” says Heather Tramp, executive director of the Klamath County Chamber of Commerce, “Bringing in this new topic as well as Chad will help further the growth of our students.”
With these new additions, Leadership Klamath is a must-attend for those who are struggling with their current leadership role, or those looking to take on a greater amount of leadership in our community.
Enrollment is open for Leadership Klamath 2019/2020, however space is limited to 25 participants to ensure a personal experience. Tuition for the program is $575 for chamber members and $675 for non-chamber members. Reservations may be made at bit.ly/LKenrl.