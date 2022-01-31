A number of Klamath County businesses and individuals won awards for their work in the county in 2020, in 2021, and throughout the century that the Klamath County Chamber of Commerce has been in operation.
On Jan. 29, more than 500 guests enjoyed a fun night in a large, private airplane hangar celebrating the Klamath County Chamber of Commerce’s 100th Anniversary and 100th Annual Awards Gala.
“Since its creation, the Chamber has been a positive force in the community and that success is a result of men and women seeing a need and then stepping up to serve on our board or on a committee," said executive director Heather Harter. “I was honored to take a moment to highlight the good work the Chamber has done for over a century and pay respects to the people who made it happen and continue to make it happen.”
While the event did highlight the Chamber’s success, it was a celebration of current businesses and individuals who contribute to the Klamath Basin’s success.
The Best Place to Work awards are granted to businesses that provide employees with an outstanding positive, healthy, and productive workplace. The winner of the 15 or less category was Shasta Family Dental. The winner of the 16 or more category was Coastal.
The concept behind the Big IDEA Innovation Award is to recognize an organization in any industry that employs new ideas or approaches to doing business. The winner in this category was Pourhorse, recognized for reinventing the event-focused business during the pandemic.
The Commitment to Community Award goes to an organization that demonstrates a successful approach to corporate social responsibility and positive impact on the community. Cardinal Flooring was recognized for their contributions to the Bootleg Fire victims. The chamber also recognized an individual, Kryssi Heitman, for the countless volunteer hours she devotes to many different organizations and causes including the Chamber, the Freedom Celebration, and more.
The chamber also recognized two students with the first ever Youth Leadership Award. Kennedy Lease from Mazama High School was recognized for her dedication while Abby Cook from Klamath Union was also recognized. Glen Szymoniak won the Champion for Youth award for working tirelessly as an advocate and champion for young people in the county.
The Lifetime Achievement Award recognizes an individual who has demonstrated exceptional business achievement and outstanding commitment to Klamath’s business community. The Lifetime Achievement Award went to Stan Gilbert, whose nominators praised him for his advancements within Klamath’s mental health programs.
The Pathfinder Award went to Tayo Akins of Cascade Health.
The Spirit of Entrepreneurism award was given to Rigoberto Cisneros, owner of Girasol’s Mexican Restaurant. His dream of becoming an entrepreneur, working hard to raise money and achieve his dreams and then bring that dream to fruition was noted in his nomination.
This year, the chamber also recognized a nonprofit that showed an entrepreneurial spirit. The nomination for the staff at the Ross Ragland Theater noted that they found creative ways to keep the theater staff employed despite having to completely shutter its doors for months.
The chamber recognized five ambassadors, recognizing them for bringing people together and supporting business during the pandemic. Brienne Humphrey, Christine Hess, Tamera O’Dell, Stacy Ellingson, and Vonda Pierce were recognized for finding ways to spread goodwill, offer virtual networking and bring cheer over the past two years.
For its centennial celebration, the chamber added two special awards – Excellence in Public Service and Excellence in Leadership.
The Excellence in Public Service was awarded to retired Congressman Greg Walden for his commitment to the Klamath Basin over the years. The Excellence in Leadership award was given to Dick Wendt and received by his wife, Nancy.