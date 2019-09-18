WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation Wednesday announced Heather Tramp, executive director of the Klamath County Chamber of Commerce graduated from its premier business leadership program, according to a news release. The inaugural Business Leads Fellowship Program trained and equipped leaders from state and local chambers of commerce with resources, access to experts, and a network of peers to build their capacity to address the most pressing education and workforce challenges.
“I feel honored to have been a part of this program. I came away with resources and ideas to implement here in the Klamath Community to strengthen our workforce,” said Heather Tramp. “The networking with fellow Chambers and the high caliber speakers we heard from was so valuable and I can’t wait to share the info with Klamath’s leadership and our Chamber membership.”
“As clearly displayed throughout this program, state and local leaders know better than anyone the critical link between education and economic development,” says Cheryl Oldham, senior vice president of the Center for Education and Workforce. “Not only did the Fellows gain a network of peers and experts in the field, the program is designed to help these leaders find opportunities to develop initiatives that will continue to advance the growth of their local economy and put education policy into practice.”
Following a competitive application and selection process, Heather Tramp was selected along with 32 other state and local chamber executives to participate in the second cohort. The four-month program covered the entire talent pipeline, including early childhood education, K-12, higher education, and workforce development.
Upon completion, Business Leads Fellows join the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation’s dedicated network of 200 chambers of commerce and statewide associations from around the nation who regularly engage on education and workforce initiatives.