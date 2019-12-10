The Klamath County Chamber of Commerce is accepting business nominations for its 99th Annual Awards Gala, according to a news release. This Hollywood-style awards show is scheduled for Jan. 11 at the Ross Ragland Theater.
Nominations are being accepted for the following awards:
n Big Idea Innovation Award
n Environmental Leadership Award
n Commitment to Community Award
n Best Place to Work (two categories)
n Spirit of Entrepreneurism (for-profit business and civil/social categories)
n Lifetime Achievement
n Pathfinder Award
Each year the Chamber presents awards at the annual gala including the Big Idea Innovation Award, awarded to an organization in any industry that employs new ideas or approaches to doing business; the Commitment to Community Award, awarded to any organization in any industry that demonstrates a successful approach to corporate social responsibility and can show a positive impact on the community; Lifetime Achievement, awarded to an individual who has demonstrated exceptional business achievement and outstanding commitment to Klamath’s business community over their lifetime; and the Pathfinder Award, awarded to presidents, principals or chief executive officers for devoting time and energy to strengthen and transform the organization that they lead.
Following the awards ceremony, the Chamber will host a Casino Night. This afterparty will be complete with blackjack, professional dealers, food, drinks and much more.
Nominations can be submitted electronically by visiting bit.ly/Gala2020N, via email at reception@klamath.org, or via mail at 205 Riverside Drive, Suite A, Klamath Falls, OR 97601.
The deadline for nominations is Dec. 31.
For more information and to purchase tickets, call 541-884-5193 or visit the event page at bit.ly/Gala2020T.