Tuesday night’s Klamath Falls City Council meeting was out of the ordinary. Dozens of concerned citizens, lawyers and representatives from various organizations sat in the council chambers until about 10 p.m.
The reason for the lengthy session was a Department of Human Services building that has been proposed for TimberMill Shores.
The building is a $20 million project at three-stories and 92,000-square-feet, meant to house 265 state employees. The project is being developed by Rubicon Investments of Medford.
The proposed DHS building’s downtown location has been challenged by Sky Lakes Medical Center. Sky Lakes argued that the building does not fit the zoning requirements at TimberMill Shores and should be classified as a social services building rather than a government building.
In February 2019, Sky Lakes Medical Center appealed the city’s decision to approve the project to the Oregon Land Use Board of Appeals. In June 2019, LUBA ruled in favor of the city’s decision to approve the DHS building and its classification of the building as a government building.
However, LUBA did remand two issues; to clarify why a potential tenant, Klamath Basin Behavioral Health, was classified as “commercial use” and to clarify whether or not KBBH’s employees were included in the traffic study and account for them if they were not.
Sky Lakes appealed LUBA’s decision to the Oregon Court of Appeals, but LUBA’s decision was affirmed.
On Tuesday night, the council was voting on whether or not to affirm the LUBA remands and whether or not to accept a proposal by Rubicon to create a modification that would make a 1,060-square-foot professional office space within the building a separate tenant.
Bias claims
Before the public discussion portion of the issue could be opened, there was a disagreement between Rubicon’s attorney, DHS’s attorney and city councilor Kendall Bell.
Bell initially recused herself from voting on this issue the last time it was brought before the council, but this time did not recuse herself. Both attorneys questioned her bias against the DHS building due to emails that she previously sent that included negative language directed at the DHS building and the fact that her husband is Sky Lakes board Chairman John Bell.
“You weren’t involved in the earlier proceeding and you are married to someone who’s been actively involved in opposing this application,” said Rubicon’s attorney, Sydnee Dreyer. Dreyer asked for further information about the extent to which Bell and her husband discussed the issue. She also questioned whether or not Bell would be unbiased in the decision of the evening.
Bell stood firm on her decision not to recuse herself and said she and her husband did not discuss their opinions on the matter, but have only discussed the issue for the purpose of emotional support.
“I do have my own thoughts on this. And I think most people in this room would agree with me, I’m not here for anyone else but myself,” Bell said.
DHS’s attorney, Tea Lewis, also questioned Bell, her concerns largely the same as Dreyer’s. Bell stood firm. However, when it came time to vote on the matter, Bell abstained.
There was also a challenge for Councilor Matt Dodson, from Mark Wendt, who claimed asked if Dodson was biased again the hospital based on a comment a friend heard Dodson make about the hospital. Dodson denied any bias.
KBBH
Stan Gilbert, chief executive officer of KBBH, spoke before the council, neither for or against the building, but to clarify that KBBH never intended to sublease from DHS.
“I had no idea how we were mentioned in that application,” Gilbert said. He explained that KBBH has employees that work at DHS, just like they do at area schools and the Klamath County Jail, but KBBH does not pay rent in any of those locations and does not intend to.
“The reference to ‘subtenant’ was an erroneous reference to the nature of the agreement or the relationship,” explained Dreyer. She said the reference was a mistake on Rubicon’s part, which will be rectified with the modification adding the commercial office space as a sub-tenant.
“The applicant did choose to submit a minor amendment to go ahead and install a separate commercial service use in the building. And as a result, the issue of KBBH is essentially moot,” Dreyer said.
Because of the requirement that projects in TimberMill Shores must be mixed-use, having that sublease was what qualified the project for the area. DHS is classified as a government building and KBBH was to be classified as commercial use.
Sky Lakes’s attorney, Ellen Grover, argued that the whole application should be thrown out because KBBH never intended to sublease from DHS.
“What is being proposed now is an excuse, what was originally proposed was single-use, because there’s no factual basis for a mixed-use finding with the original application because KBBH was never going to be a tenant,” Grover said.
Attorney Michael Spencer also took issue with the fact that KBBH was listed as a sub-tenant.
“They made a false statement, misleading statement to this council. You should check very carefully whether or not what they’re telling you now is accurate,” he said.
Opinions
Several members of the community also spoke in opposition to the DHS building, saying it isn’t a good fit for TimberMill Shores, and they would like to see more customer-based businesses there, rather than office space.
Victoria Haley read a letter from John Ferguson, the president of Ferguson Hotel Development, which is constructing a 92-room Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott at TimberMill Shores.
“We’ve enjoyed working with Rubicon investments and their plan to develop TimberMill Shores and see this area returned into productive development. It was no small part in our evaluation to locate a nationally known hotel chain next door to the proposed DHS building,” Ferguson wrote.
He also mentioned that if the DHS building does go in, the company may bring another hotel to the area.
Shannon Ryan, a DHS administrator, attended the meeting to advocate for DHS and for the end of the process, which has been costly for all involved.
“This is the best place for DHS to be to deliver its services to citizens of Klamath County at the best price,” Ryan said. “So as a fellow public servant, a steward of public funds, as a taxpayer, and on behalf of the Department of administrative services, I asked you to please see this forward, end this process.”
The decision
The council discussed the traffic study and found it sufficient.
Bell voiced her opinion that small office space is too small compared to the rest of the project. It takes up just 1% of the building.
“I don’t feel like that was the intent of mixed-use,” she said. Councilor Todd Andres agreed with that sentiment but said that because it technically meets the criteria for mixed-use, it must be approved as such.
After some questions regarding traffic, parking and wording from the council, Councilor Phil Studenberg introduced a motion to approve Rubicon’s request and approve the issues raised by LUBA.
Andres recommended that a condition be included that would require that the tenant of the office space must be classified as commercial, and Studenberg did include that condition in the motion.
All councilors who were present, voted yes on the motion, except for Bell, who abstained. The motion was approved.
Other Matters
Downtown EID: The council voted unanimously on the second and final reading of the reformation of the Economic Improvement District.
The next step will be for the city to send individual letters to each property owner in the district explaining what they will pay over the three-year term. A public hearing on the matter will be held on March 2.
Tobacco Licensing Program: Jennifer Little, a Representative for Klamath County, presented the Klamath County Tobacco Licensing Program report to the council. The report details inspections carried out at local tobacco retailers testing them on their adherence to the minimum legal sales age. The program saw a massive reduction in sales of tobacco products to minors.
Airport Truck: The council voted to authorize the airport to purchase a 2020 Ford F-350 4X4 for $44,698.
Certificates of service: Mayor Carol Westfall presented certificates of service to Gina Johnson for 15 years in the Public Works Administration, Perry Maupin for 15 years in the Public Works Streets Division and Cris Rick for 25 years in the Klamath Falls Police Department.