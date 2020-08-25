Ceremonies that would commemorate the 75th anniversary of the day six Oregonians were killed by a Japanese balloon bomb have been delayed once again, this time until 2021.
Representatives for the Fremont-Winema National Forest said the gathering, which had been rescheduled to Saturday, Sept. 19, will not be held until next spring due to COVID restrictions.
The Mitchell Recreation Area, previously known as the Mitchell Monument, is a picnic area near Bly. It is the only location in the United States where Americans were killed as the direct result of enemy action during World War II.
On May 5, 1945, Rev. Archie Mitchell took his pregnant wife, Elsie, and five Sunday school children from the Christian and Missionary Alliance church where Mitchell was the minister. They went for a picnic. The logging road they were following was blocked, so they stopped next to Leonard Creek, about 11 miles east of Bly near Gearhart Mountain.
Mitchell’s wife and the children got out of the car. While Mitchell was parking, he reportedly heard one child say, "Look what I found!" Moments later there was an explosion. Elsie Mitchell, 26, who was pregnant, and all five children — Dick Patzke, 14, Jay Gifford, 13, Edward Engen, 13, Joan Patzke, 13, and Sherman Shoemaker, 11, — were all killed instantly.
The children had found the remains of a Japanese balloon bomb, one of approximately 9,000 launched from Honshū, Japan, between November 1944 and April 1945. The balloons drifted across the Pacific Ocean to North America via the jet stream in about three days. The hydrogen-filled balloons were 33 feet in diameter and carried five bombs, four incendiaries and one anti-personnel high explosive.
It is believed as many as 1,000 balloons may have reached the United States and Canada, but there were only 285 confirmed West Coast sightings. Two balloon bombs were later found in Michigan.
Various ceremonies have been held over the years.
In 1976, Sakyo Adachi, a Japanese scientist who helped plan the balloon offensive, visited the site and laid a wreath at the monument. He later sent a letter of apology to the Patzke family for the loss of their two children.
In 1995, Japanese students sent 1,000 paper cranes, a Japanese symbol of peace and healing, to the families of the victims. Six cherry trees were also delivered to Bly to be planted at the site. One of the cherry trees was planted just north of the fenced monument site. The remaining trees were planted inside the fenced area. Later that year, more than 500 people attended the 50th anniversary re-dedication ceremony at the Mitchell Monument site.
The Mitchell Monument site was originally owned by Weyerhaeuser Corporation. In 1996, Weyerhaeuser donated land around the monument to the Fremont National Forest (now the Fremont-Winema National Forests). Additional property was added to the site in 1997. A small picnic area was developed around the monument and short hiking trails were added in more recent years.
The Mitchell Monument, designed by Tom Orr, was erected by Weyerhaeuser in 1950 and the stone structure was built by Robert H. Anderson, a local stonemason. The monument is constructed of native stone and displays a bronze plaque with the names and ages of the victims of the balloon bomb explosion.
The Mitchell Monument site was listed on the National Register of Historic Places on Feb. 20, 2003. Adjacent to the monument is the "shrapnel tree," a ponderosa pine that still bears scars from the explosion.
Members of the Bly Community Action Team, Standing Stone Church of the Christian Missionary Alliance, Green Diamond Resource Company and the Fremont-Winema National Forest began planning the event last fall.
In March, as restrictions went into place regarding meetings and events, the planning committee decided to postpone the event until September.
“Given the current situation and out of concern for the health and safety of those who would be traveling for the event, the planning committee determined it would be best to postpone until spring 2021.The event planning committee still wants to have an event to honor the lives lost at the Mitchell Monument site,” organizers said in a press release, who also noted, “The site continues to be significant not only for the families of the victims, but also for the local community, historians and land managers.