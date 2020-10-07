The U.S. Census Bureau will continue followup with households in Klamath Falls and the surrounding area that have not yet responded to the 2020 Census.
The current self-response rate in Klamath Falls is 63.7%, above Klamath County’s 58.6% but below the state’s 69.0% self-response rate. Overall, Oregon’s total response rate, which includes non-response followup by census takers and self-response by internet, phone and mail, is 99.9%.
Households can still respond now by completing and mailing back the paper questionnaire they received, by responding online at 2020census.gov, or by phone at 844-330-2020 in English.
Households can also respond online or by phone in one of 13 languages and find assistance in many more. Those that respond will not need to be visited to obtain their census response.
Participation in the 2020 Census is essential to all communities in order to secure their fair share of billions of dollars in federal funding for schools, health care, transportation, emergency services and disaster reconstruction, among other essential infrastructure programs, for the next 10 years. Census data is also used to determine congressional representation for each state in the country.
What Households Can Expect
The Census Bureau will provide face masks to census takers and requires that census takers wear a mask while conducting their work. They will follow CDC and local public health guidelines when they visit. Census takers must complete a virtual COVID-19 training on social distancing protocols and other health and safety guidance before beginning their work in neighborhoods.
If no one is home when the census taker visits, the census taker will leave a notice of their visit with information about how to respond online, by phone or by mail. People are encouraged to cooperate with census takers and ensure that everyone who was living in their household as of April 1, 2020 is counted.
Census takers can be easily identified by a valid government ID badge with their photograph, a U.S. Department of Commerce watermark, and an expiration date on the badge. To confirm a census taker’s identity, the public may contact their regional census center to speak with a Census Bureau representative.