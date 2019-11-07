Dust off those old family recipes. The League of Women’s Voters of Klamath County is gearing up to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment, which granted women the right to vote in 1920. One way they’re celebrating the anniversary is with the publishing of a cookbook containing recipes submitted by locals either with a family tie or worthy of passing down to future generations.
The deadline to submit the recipes is Nov. 25, and the cookbook will go on sale Feb. 1, 2020 for $20. The book will be called “The Great Fight to Win the Vote.”
“Cooking was a traditionally female domain. We’re talking about women’s history and one part of women’s history was cooking. It was always a way to share among family, friends and communities and I think just remembering good cooking, interesting recipes, old recipes, things that women shared, again, I know that’s maybe not the way we look at it anymore but it certainly was for a very long time,” said Emily Strauss, board member of the LWVKC. “It was a way of women working together.”
“It was a way of meeting with other women,” said Sue Fortune, president of LWVKC.
The organization is aiming for 100 recipes and had 82 as of Wednesday, said Leslie Lowe, LWVKC treasurer. They can accept as many as 150.
People wanting to submit recipes can email them to lenny5155@aol.com, along with a couple of sentences about why the recipe is significant to them.
The cookbook will also feature passages about the history of women’s right to vote and photos from the time. Funds raised from the cookbook sales will go toward other 100th anniversary events.
Although the league has the word "Women" in its name, Lowe said they’re not limiting recipes or involvement in their events to only women. Men are also welcome to participate in the events and in the League of Women Voters, as Lowe said the organization has expanded to include all voters and voter education in general. Lowe said they already have a few recipes submitted from men in the community, including one from Klamath County Commissioner Derrick DeGroot. The recipe is one of his Oma’s — which is Dutch for grandmother — for Loempia, a kind of deep-fried spring roll which he said is a traditional dish from the Netherlands, introduced by Indonesian immigrants.
“The League of Women Voters started just for women, but it has become the League of All Voters,” Lowe said.
According to the group's website, “LWVKC joins more than 700 other local and state chapters to celebrate these historic milestones.”
For more information on the League of Women Voters visit lwvklamath.org. Those looking to buy a cookbook can call Lowe or email her at inharmony46@charter.net.
The League of Women Voters is celebrating its 100th anniversary as a national organization in February of 2020 and in August will celebrate the anniversary of the 19th Amendment.