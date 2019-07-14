Born on July 10, 1917, and a resident of Klamath Falls, Thais Thomas celebrated 102 years of life this month.
Mom, Thais, Thetty, Pat, Patty Cake, Grandma, Granny and Granny Pat are some of the names she is known by.
She was a child of the roaring ‘20s, the Great Depression and the Dust Bowl.
Thais is the seventh of nine children born to her farming parents in Kansas.
She loves to sing and dance and sang on the radio as a child with her sister. She was quite the singer and aspiring actress. She played the lead in several operettas in high school.
The Depression was a hard time, and the family left Kansas for Colorado where Thais enrolled at Pierce High School. However her family continued on to Oregon leaving her by herself to live in a boarding house so she could finish high school. She graduated in 1936, the only one of her siblings to achieve this goal.
However, her dreams of becoming an actress were not meant to be, when at the age of 18 she met her soul mate and future husband, James Howard Thomas. They were married seven years later, on June 14, 1941. James passed away on Aug. 14, 2008. He was a Navy veteran serving in the Second World War and Korea.
Thais has always been a lady, and an independent woman before it was popular to be one. Just ask her, she’ll tell you!
Her advice for living a long life is to drink hot tea everyday, eat lots of red meat, never go to bed mad, and always wear lipstick.
Be close to your family. She has two children, one granddaughter, four great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. All of whom live in Oregon.