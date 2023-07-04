Klamath Falls celebrates the 2023 holiday with a Fourth of July parade.
Captain America hands out high-fives at the 2023 Fourth of July parade in downtown Klamath Falls.
Klamath Falls celebrates the 2023 holiday with a Fourth of July parade downtown.
F-15 jets fly over downtown Klamath Falls for the Fourth of July.
Klamath Falls celebrates the holiday with a Fourth of July parade through downtown.
Klamath Falls celebrates the holiday with a Fourth of July parade through downtown on Tuesday.
Klamath Falls celebrates the holiday with a Fourth of July parade through downtown Tuesday.
The star-spangled streets of downtown Klamath Falls were flooded with folks all dressed up in their Fourth of July best.
The Kingsley Field Air National Guard Base kicked off the celebration with a F-15 fighter jet flyover.
Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful!
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.