Join us April 9 to May 9 as The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and their community partners provide online learning for your family in celebration of World Migratory Bird Day 2020. Go to www.klamathwmbd.org or find us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/KlamathWMBD/. This is a free event where you will find K-12 and family activities for fun ways to learn how “Birds Connect Our World.”
Our local partners in conservation, Klamath Wingwatchers, Badger Run Wildlife Rehab, Klamath Basin Audubon Society, and more, are presenting engaging activities for children K – 12. Cornell Ornithology Lab offers amazing bird videos. Find crafts like origami, live bird videos, music, Klamath County Library story time, and more. Enter your child’s art in an Artwork Online Showcase. The website will be updated weekly with additional activities, so visit often!
The mission of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is working with others to conserve, protect and enhance fish, wildlife, plants and their habitats for the continuing benefit of the American people. We are both a leader and trusted partner in fish and wildlife conservation, known for our scientific excellence, stewardship of lands and natural resources, dedicated professionals and commitment to public service. For more information on our work and the people who make it happen, visit www.fws.gov, or connect with us via Facebook @ KlamathBasinRefuges and Twitter @KlamathRefuge