Smokey Bear’s 75th birthday will be celebrated this week with free parties in Lakeview and Klamath Falls, according to a news release.
The Lakeview Smokey Bear party will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9 on the lawn in front of the Lake County building, at Center Street and F Street.
Area emergency responders, including the Lakeview Fire Department, Lake County Sheriff’s Department, Oregon State Patrol, Thomas Creek-Westside Rural Fire Protection District, Oregon Department of Forestry, and Lakeview District Bureau of Land Management plan to be at the event, conditions permitting. They will be joining the event with emergency vehicles and booths.
The event will include activities, games and appearances by Smokey Bear. Cake and lemonade will be served by the Backstreet Bakers 4-H cooking club in the Memorial Hall.
Klamath Falls party
The Klamath Falls Smokey Bear party will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10 at the Klamath Falls Tanker Base, 6300 Summer Lane.
There will be activities, wildland fire equipment, appearances by Smokey Bear and birthday cake.