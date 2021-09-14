Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
customercare@heraldandnews.com for help creating one.
Angelica Suniga, a 17-year-old from Gila River, Az., clears grass from an aspen grove at the Wood River Wetlands. Suniga is part of an eight-member Northwest Youth Corps crew contracted to do restoration work for the Bureau of Land Management.
On Sept. 25 the Bureau of Land Management’s Klamath Falls field office will host a National Public Lands Day Event from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Wood River Wetland.
Volunteers will meet at the Klamath Falls Field Office at 9 a.m. and carpool to Wood River Wetland. The wetland is located northwest of Chiloquin off Modoc Road. The event will focus on expanding the native plant garden by preparing the soil and planting natives. Bring lunch, water, hat, gloves, eye protection, camera and wear sturdy shoes. Long sleeves and pants are suggested. Tools will be provided.
If you are interested, please send an email to heanderson@blm.gov with your daytime phone number. There will be a safety talk at the entrance of Wood River Wetland for all participants at 10 a.m. The group will meet at the locked gate, then will travel on foot to the worksite less than half a mile up the road.