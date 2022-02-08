Klamath County Museum

Living history presentations will be offered Saturday, Feb. 12, during 1800s Days at the Klamath County Museum.

 Submitted photo

A sample of military life in the 19th century will be offered Saturday, Feb. 12, during 1800s Days at the Klamath County Museum.

The event will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the museum, 1451 Main St. Admission is free and open to anyone interested.

“We’ll be partnering with the Cascade Civil War Society to give visitors a taste of how battles were fought during the Civil War era,” said museum director Todd Kepple.

The Civil War club will display antique and replica firearms, including two heavy artillery pieces mounted on wheels.

The museum will display numerous historic firearms, including one dating to the Modoc Indian War of 1872-73.

“Last year we were fortunate to obtain a gun that was reportedly obtained by an

Army officer from a Modoc fighter,” Kepple said. “We’ll also display a pistol found in the Lava Beds area years after the war.”

A Colt Model 1855 revolver rifle that was found in the Malin area will also be displayed.

For more information contact the museum at (541) 882-1000.

