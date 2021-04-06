A snapshot of life from the pioneer era of American history will be presented during 1800s Days at the Klamath County Museum on Saturday.
The free living history event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and will feature demonstrations staged by the Cascade Civil War Society. Members of the group will present information on artillery weapons used during the 19th century.
“Our local Civil War group has two replica pieces of artillery that are displayed at the Museum,” said museum manager Todd Kepple. “It’s fascinating to think about how much effort was required to haul such heavy weapons and to deploy them effectively on the field of combat.”
Numerous smaller weapons, such as rifles and handguns, will also be on display during Saturday’s event. The exhibit will include guns that date to the Modoc Indian War of 1872-73. Among the unusual guns in the museum collection is a Colt Model 1855 revolver rifle that was found in the Malin area.
The museum is located at 1451 Main St. For more information contact the museum at (541) 882-1000.