3-08 Pregnancy hope

Catholic Daughters Court Klamath members Peggy Wynne, l-r, Joanne Azevedo, Millicent Fouch, Cynthia Wilbur, and vice-regent Sharleen Hutchison stand proudly by donation items collected for the Pregnancy Hope Center in Klamath Falls.

 Lynne Butterworth

Members of Catholic Daughters Court Klamath 1295 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church assisted the Pregnancy Hope Center in Klamath Falls, the latest in several donations made to the Pregnancy Hope Center, according to a news release.

Members recently donated infant clothing and necessary items collected. Others filled a table at the Hope Center’s dessert fundraiser. Proceeds from a bake sale also benefited the center, which provides free pregnancy tests, ultrasounds, parenting education and other support to those facing unplanned pregnancies.

