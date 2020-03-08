Members of Catholic Daughters Court Klamath 1295 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church assisted the Pregnancy Hope Center in Klamath Falls, the latest in several donations made to the Pregnancy Hope Center, according to a news release.
Members recently donated infant clothing and necessary items collected. Others filled a table at the Hope Center’s dessert fundraiser. Proceeds from a bake sale also benefited the center, which provides free pregnancy tests, ultrasounds, parenting education and other support to those facing unplanned pregnancies.