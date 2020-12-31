Casey’s Restaurant in Klamath Falls has been fined $8,900 by Oregon OSHA for a willful violation of the governor’s executive order that prohibits dine-in eating.
The family-owned restaurant was issued a red warning notice on Nov. 29 to stop serving food and drinks on-site during a two week "freeze" to slow the spread of COVID. OSHA inspected the restaurant between Nov. 29 and Dec. 2 and interviewed an owner and several employees about the working conditions and operations.
According to OSHA’s inspection, Casey’s owners claimed they lost roughly $30,000 due to previous restrictions on businesses back in the spring. Owner Patty Barney told an OSHA inspector that they couldn’t afford to close their doors again to take-out only.
“We cannot operate our business under the restrictive guidelines of Executive Order 20-65. We believe these guidelines are not applied equitably or in a way that allows businesses in our industry to survive,” owners Annie Patzke, Patty Barney, Michael Patzke and Dolores Patzke wrote in a letter to OSHA. “It seems to be under the guise of 'doing something’ that the state is once again engaged in irreparably harming certain groups while protecting others.”
OSHA investigated two complaints against Casey’s. The first was for hosting sit-down dining while it was prohibited by the freeze, and the second was an employee complaint claiming a lack of mask enforcement in the restaurant and a hostile work environment.
The OSHA inspector could not substantiate the employee complaint, but issued a citation for on-site dining during the freeze.
Overall, the agency received 18 complaints against Casey’s.
The Freedom Foundation, an Olympia, Wash., nonprofit that opposes government mandates, is representing the restaurant's owners and said it plans to appeal the fines.
Jason Dudash, Oregon director for the Freedom Foundation, said they "agree that steps need to be taken to take COVID seriously and protect the most vulnerable in our communities. The Patzke family at Casey’s has and is taking those steps while remaining open.”
The business could face further fines from OSHA is they continue to openly violate COVID mandates. On the Freedom Foundation’s website, the owners state they will remain open for business despite current rules.
Red Zone Sports Bar and AMA Mini Mart in Klamath Falls are under inspection by OSHA due to alleged COVID-19 restriction violations, but as of Dec. 31 they have not been cited or fined.