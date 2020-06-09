In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Cascade Health Alliance (CHA) has donated funds to Klamath & Lake Community Action Services (KLCAS) to assist individuals who have been financially impacted by the pandemic, according to a news release. Both organizations have been working diligently to provide immediate relief to Klamath Falls residents negatively impacted by the pandemic. KLCAS, a local non-profit, offers assistance which includes rental payments, utility payments to utilities, parenting supports, and more.
“There is a tremendous need for organizations like Klamath & Lake Community Action Services right now,” notes Cascade Health Alliance CEO Tayo Akins. “With more of our neighbors losing their jobs and uncertain about their futures, now is the time to step up and support agencies that extend a firm hand of relief. KLCAS has been one of them for a long time, and we appreciate their hard work to help those most in need,” Akins added.
CHA and KLCAS’ partnership solidified their shared mission to help Klamath residents get care and sustain healthy communities.
“We are immensely grateful for the continued support of Cascade Health Alliance,” says Christina Zamora, Executive Director of KLCAS. “While it can be challenging to stay on top of a quickly evolving situation, it is relationships like what we have with CHA that really help us ensure Klamath Falls residents are offered a lifeline.”
CHA serves the Oregon Health Plan (Medicaid) members in Klamath County. The company also serves Medicare members through its partner, ATRIO Health Plans. Through its longstanding relationship with KLCAS, CHA has been able to reinforce its effort to provide quality care to its members — this is especially true as its care relates to social determinants of health. With a system in place to alleviate the pressures of reduced income and food shortages, CHA continues to lead the effort to build and maintain healthy communities.
About Cascade Health Alliance: CHA is a coordinated care organization (CCO) in Klamath County. A CCO brings together many types of doctors and other health care providers to work together and serve individuals with health insurance from the Oregon Health Plan (OHP).