Cascade Health Alliance, the coordinated care organization in Klamath County, was awarded a five-year contract with the Oregon Health Authority early this month.
“In working with Oregon Health Authority through this process we were able to be awarded a five-year contract. We are excited to continue serving our members in Klamath County,” wrote Tayo Akins, CHA president and CEO, in a statement to H&N.
Coordinated care organizations are networks of health care providers that serve people under the Oregon Health Plan.
OHA announced a plan to update policies with coordinated care organizations in order to address some requests from governor Kate Brown in 2018.
The changes are meant to, “improve the health of Oregon Health Plan members, address health disparities, control program costs, and continue to transform health care delivery in our state,” according to OHA’s website. The new contracts with CCOs are being referred to as CCO 2.0.
This summer, OHA awarded five-year CCO 2.0 contracts to 11 Oregon CCOs and four one-year contracts.
The four CCOs that received one-year contracts were, “placed on remediation plans and have up to one year to show they can meet the higher expectations of CCO 2.0, with technical support from OHA,” according to OHA’s website.
The four CCOs were Klamath County’s CHA, AllCare CCO, which serves Josephine, Jackson, Curry and part of Josephine counties, Umpqua Health Alliance, which serves part of Douglas County and Yamhill County Care Organization, which serves Yamhill, part of Polk and Washington counties.
“These four applicants did not show enough evidence in their applications to be awarded full five-year contracts,” An OHA press release states.
The determination of whether the CCOs would receive five-year or one-year contracts were based on several qualities, including care coordination and integration, delivery system transformation, community engagement, clinical and service delivery, business administration and finance.
Last week, OHA announced that three of the four CCOs that were awarded one-year contracts have been awarded full five-year contracts, including CHA, AllCare CCO and Umpqua Health Alliance.
“They initially received a one-year contract. OHA required the four CCOs to show evidence they had policies, procedures and plans in place to meet the goals of CCO 2.0 OHA provided technical support to help the plans,” an OHA press release states.
Yamhill Community Care is making progress toward receiving a five-year contract.
“OHA and YCC are working together to resolve the few remaining items in their remediation plan this month,” the press release states.
“Through our journey of collaboration with Oregon Health Authority, we are humbled and honored to continue to serve our members for another five years,” wrote Annette Fowler, CHA Chief Operations Officer, in a statement to H&N.