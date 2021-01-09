CASA for Children of Klamath County expressed its thanks to Charolette Robatcek and the Board of Directors of the Kerry Foundation for their recent generous donation, according to a news release.
The Kerry Foundation turns 40 this year and is a living memorial fund established in 1980 in memory of Kerry Lyle Robatcek.
“Their kindness enables us to recruit, train and support community volunteers, who provide advocacy to children in foster care,” said Karri Mirande of CASA. “The founder John Robatcek served as an advocate for CASA and personally witnessed the positive changes that can be realized when neglected and abused children are represented in the juvenile court process. The Kerry Foundation is a non-profit corporation that is dedicated to helping those in need.”