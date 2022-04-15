A car crashed into the In-N-Out Burger sign early Friday morning in Grants Pass. The driver was arrested on a DUI charge
A man faces a DUI charge after crashing into the In-N-Out Burger sign in Grants Pass on Good Friday.
Grants Pass police said the In-N-Out sign at NE 7th Street and NE Morgan Lane was knocked over and damaged by the crash which occurred shortly before 1:45 a.m.
Police said Raul Ortiz was arrested and faces a DUI charge There were no injuries in the Friday crash, according to police. Law enforcement has not released additional details of the incident.
