A man faces a DUI charge are smashing his car into the In-N-Out Burger sign in Grants Pass early Friday morning.

Grants Pass police said the In-N-Out sign at NE 7th Street and NE Morgan Lane was knocked over and damaged by the crash which occurred shortly before 1:45 a.m.

Police said Raul Ortiz was arrested and faces a DUI charge There were no injuries in the Friday crash, according to police. Law enforcement has not released additional details of the incident.

