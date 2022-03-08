A car accident on Tuesday knocked out power for close to 3,600 Pacific Power customers in downtown Klamath Falls.

The accident occurred at approximately 2:50 p.m., according to the utility.

Work crews were restoring power to impacted downtown businesses and residents.

An estimated 500 utility customers were still without power early Tuesday evening, according to Pacific Power and the Klamath Falls Police Department.

Both groups expected power to be restored Tuesday night to remaining customers.

