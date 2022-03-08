A car accident on Tuesday knocked out power for close to 3,600 Pacific Power customers in downtown Klamath Falls.
The accident occurred at approximately 2:50 p.m., according to the utility.
Work crews were restoring power to impacted downtown businesses and residents.
An estimated 500 utility customers were still without power early Tuesday evening, according to Pacific Power and the Klamath Falls Police Department.
Both groups expected power to be restored Tuesday night to remaining customers.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.