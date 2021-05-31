Captain Jacks Stronghold and several other fire-damaged trails in the Lava Beds National Monument reopened for visitors June 1.
In July 2020, the Caldwell Fire swept through monument, burning 70% of the park, including Captain Jack’s Stronghold. For safety and to allow for cultural resource emergency stabilization assessments, the area was closed to visitors since July 2020.
Captain Jacks Stronghold was used from November 1872 through April 1873 by Modoc families as they held out against the U.S. Army. There is a self-guiding trail guide available at the visitor center that will guide you through the site and tells the story of the siege.
Similarly, with vegetation recovering, park staff have reopened the following trails: Bunchgrass, Missing Link and Big Painted Cave/Symbol Bridge trail and caves.
Other trails in the park and the broader burned area remain closed. The staff is working to prepare those for reopening soon.
Visitors must stay on the trail, pets and bicycles are not allowed on trails.
For maps and other park information, the visitor center will be open every day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.