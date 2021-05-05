Editor’s note: A short list of questions was sent to each candidate running for a seat on the Klamath Community College board. Each was sent the same questions and instructed to keep their answers to around 100 words for each response. They are published here in the order in which they will appear on the ballot. Each seat carries a four year term.
Zone 1
Kate Marquez
What in your background gives you the skills to succeed in this position?
Before joining KCC’s board, I worked with KCC’s foundation to raise money to complete and equip the Work Skills Technology Center. I represent KCC at the Oregon Community College Association, which lobbies the legislature on behalf of community colleges. I report on state and national legislation to the KCC board. I’ve lobbied w with KCC students in Salem for community college funding. I’m endorsed by KCC’s faculty association. I’m active in the community by serving on Oregon Community Foundation’s leadership council, with the Ragland and the tourism grants program.
Why did you decide to run for the seat?
I support KCC developing an FAA-certified airframe maintenance program, a childcare and learning resource center, and completion of the apprenticeship center, including a destination West Coast interagency fire training center for wildland and structural fire elements. I support new partnerships with the Klamath Tribes to improve high school graduation rates and college attendance and to develop high quality, culturally-relevant healthcare programs. I support new partnership with Rogue CC so students can earn a paramedic degree here in Klamath. I seek to avoid the situation at OIT. Conflict is inevitable — there must be adequate means for effectively resolving it.
What is KCC doing well, and what does it need to improve?
All across the country, the pandemic has hit college enrollment hard. But KCC has bucked that trend and is growing and thriving via programs like Badger to Owl, dual enrollment, K-CET, TRIO, Base to Bachelors, and many other efforts. KCC continues to enhance its role as a regional economic driver. KCC’s growth and success mean more opportunities for students and our community.
How will you measure the success of the board during your term?
The best measure of KCC’s success is student success. Examples of student success measures monitored by KCC include: Does KCC offer high-quality relevant programs that enable students to achieve their goals? Are graduates working in their field of study and at what salary level? Can students afford to stay in college? Are GED and ESL students finishing school and earning degrees or certificates? Are KCC credits accepted at 4-year universities?
KCC has a college-wide culture of data collection and analysis — meaning that we constantly measure how well the college is doing.
Reta Vining
What in your background gives you the skills to succeed in this position?
My background of 15 years as an adult nurse practitioner and 25 years as a registered nurse, 10 years of college education, means that my accomplishments, perseverance, commitment and dedication has taught me to rely on God and the intelligence to recognize that success is one of the many attributes of God.
Why did you decide to run for the seat?
I have seen made by community leaders such as Norman Duffy, Gordan Hankins, Leonard Kinney and KCC founder Bill Brown and would like to maintain their legacy of a people who gave selflessly back to the community that was founded on a better way for the people, by the people and of the people.
What is KCC doing well, and what does it need to improve?
KCC is educating men and women ready to work on their first day of their new career. The hands-on skills curriculum helps provide a novice with confidence, assurance and knowledge to find solutions that are presented every day at the job site. The actual campus, demonstrates to the community the tangible presence of where their tax dollars area going.
Things to improve: The community should have access to night and/or week-end courses of their choice. Graduates should have annual, on campus, “Spring Class Project Celebration Day” where they can present their completed class projects. Actual marketing day that the students can sell their class projects to local vendors, teachers, grandparents, parents, and other students. Nursing and education programs could use a campus daycare for early childhood development. Affordable housing could be built for out-of-town students complete with access to a gymnasium, showers and laundry facilities.
How will you measure the success of the board during your term?
One can measure success by its graduating students from their program as well as attendance. Delays with assignments may occur, therefore, quality interaction with the instructors is a “must” in the success of the student.
Zone 3
Rhoda Keown
What in your background gives you the skills to succeed in this position?
I have been on the budget committee for three years. I have worked with the Board of Directors for Klamath Family Head Start for 15 years.
Why did you decide to run for the seat?
I ran for the board last year for the open position at large but was not successful. When this position came open for Zone 3 it will represent the community, I have lived in for 30 years. I have always believed the way out of poverty is education and community involvement.
What is KCC doing well, and what does it need to improve?
KCC has and is currently working to provide education and training in the areas local businesses have identified as potential areas of employment. KCC provides many programs to support both short term and long-term goals for its students. President Gutierrez continues to explore new opportunities through partnering with local and other communities to increase learning programs both certificate and degree.
I will need time to become involved in the operations of KCC before I could provide constructive input on areas to improve.
How will you measure the success of the board during your term?
Evaluate the success of the students participating in the training and education being provided.
Zone 5
Cameron S. Despain
What in your background gives you the skills to succeed in this position?
I have a background that has been comprised of multiple organization board positions, 4-H and FFA leadership positions, management, and development leading seats and finally a student among Klamath Community college. These positions and roles have given me the opportunity and experience to become more diverse in numerous communications, management, leadership, critical thinking, and adaptability skills. These skills will help further the relationship and voices between our community and the college’s board positions making a more prosperous environment for KCCs students to further their dreams and success. With these skills and numerous others, I am certain not just I, but as a whole community will prosper.
Why did you decide to run for the seat?
I decided to run for the seat due to my experience being a student and as an active member of our community. Being in both positions has allowed me to witness situations from within Klamath Community College firsthand as a student. Secondary from a community member experience, representing other board and leadership positions within some of our communities’ active organizations and Klamath Community College. Having the opportunity to be in these positions has allowed me to view the College in multiple lenses and positions. Leading to identifying the flaws and conditions that may be unrecognized looking from a single perspective and now taking actions towards a community college … instead of a college.
What is KCC doing well, and what does it need to improve?
Klamath Community College is doing well in providing students with low-cost tuition and offering numerous resources and accommodations to make sure that every student has an equal opportunity to further their education. Secondly to working with the community on the trades facility and offering adequate instructors to teach numerous trade skills found within our community, leading to better opportunities and building a stronger community. KCC I would have to say needs to work on communication between their boards, faculty, staff and most importantly their students. Being a student and active member of our community, I have witnessed this weakness frequently.
How will you measure the success of the board during your term?
I will measure the success of the board during my term in several ways. One being the communication through KCC as a whole. Secondly, feedback from the students. This is second due to the fact without proper communication you cannot have proper feedback. Thirdly is how the growth of student success is being reached. Fourth, the expansion of Klamath Community College’s outreach and involvement with the students and our community.
Linda Dill
What in your background gives you the skills to succeed in this position?
My skills to succeed as a member of the board include: A) Accounting: Produced payrolls for both Weyerhaeuser and Jeld-Wen. B) Small Business: Partner in Doughboy’s Donuts and Coin-O-Matic Laundry. C) Education: Bachelor of Arts and Master’s in the Art of Teaching from Southern Oregon University. D) College Teaching: Adjunct faculty at 5 colleges — training teachers and teaching languages
Why did you decide to run for the seat?
I strongly believe that KCC is a great resource for community members who want to begin a new career, enhance skills and explore possibilities for their working and personal lives. I want to contribute to the continued success and growth of the college.
What is KCC doing well, and what does is need to improve?
KCC is developing programs with real world applications. It’s great that we have such a valuable resource locally. KCC can be a springboard for students to acquire new skills and contribute to the growth of our community. There are no limits to the future for the college and the students.
How will you measure the success of the board during the term?
I always told my students, “I’m your biggest cheerleader.” I hope to make that statement apply to the KCC family. Students and teachers working hard to reach their shared goals and celebrating their accomplishments. What could be better?
Rod Davis
What in your background gives you the skills to succeed in this position?
Education: KUHS 1951; bachelor’s degree from West Point 1955; master’s from Air Force Institute of Technology 1961; law degree from Willamette, 1986. Worked in private law practice for two years and as Klamath County counsel for 15 years. Prior to that I was in the Air Force for 28 years including the command of two fighter wings. I served two tours each in Vietnam and the Pentagon. In the Pentagon I worked international and operational issues involving planning, budgeting and personnel. Planning, budgeting and personnel management are skills for success on this board.
Why did you decide to run for the seat?
Three reasons: First; I am very concerned about the direction I see education headed in this country and feel that it is now time and appropriate to take the steps necessary to ensure that our system continues in the time-tested direction that maintains the qualities of learning that have made this country the most free and prosperous land that it is. Second; I find that I am not alone about this concern but find that it is the concern of many of our citizens. Third; I am fourth generation in Klamath County and want to serve the community.
What is KCC doing well, and what does is need to improve?
KCC has recognized the educational needs of this community and has maintained its quality of instruction while it improved and expanded its curriculum to meet what is needed and has also increased the physical facility as necessary to accommodate the workload.
KCC needs to work on its public relations program to inform the community of what it is doing and how it does it in order to make the community more aware of the programs and to increase their involvement.
How will you measure the success of the board during the term?
The board needs to clearly establish objectives and goals. The measure of success will be reflected by the achievement, or lack thereof, in the accomplishments of our students.
Valerie C. Lenardson
What in your background gives you the skills to succeed in this position?
I have a business background with an associates degree that I received from the Delaware Technical Community College in Dover, Delaware. With my community college degree, I achieve a successful career in business and I believe that community colleges should be available to everyone as a stepping stone to a 4-year degree or higher education.
Why did you decide to run for the seat?
I want everyone’s voice to be heard and I believe that not all voices in Klamath Falls are being heard.
What is KCC doing well, and what does it need to improve?
KCC is doing very well in vocation training and I would like to see more vocational training in areas of solar energy/panels and a path to agriculture farming and ranching that is productive for Klamath Falls.
How will you measure the success of the board during your term?
The success of the board will be the expansion of the college and Klamath Falls community.
Zone 7
Steven Morton
What in your background gives you the skills to succeed in this position?
I spent nine years working for the Information Services department at KCC before resigning to take a position with Klamath Falls City Schools. That experience provides me with the intimate knowledge of the institutional culture and their shared governance model.
However, I’ve also spent ample time in the public sector and have business degrees which help provide me with a critical eye when it comes to economics and fiscal responsibility.
Why did you decide to run for the seat?
When I worked for KCC I was impressed with the positive impact the organization had on our community. Since resigning last May I’ve been trying to come up with a way to continue helping them with their mission. When I saw the board opening, everything just clicked.
What is KCC doing well, and what does it need to improve?
I think that KCC does a lot of things well. They’ve done an outstanding job at building partnerships with the other academic institutions in the area, as well as businesses and community leaders. They are really helping to improve our economic outlook and better the lives those who need help in our community. Something that they really need to improve is their graduation rate, though I know they are taking steps to help that already.
How will you measure the success of the board during your term?
If the board acts as a champion for the college and its mission while also ensuring the fiduciary responsibility of the institution to our community then I will count that as a success.
Kaitlin Hakanson
What in your background gives you the skills to succeed in this position?
I talk to my neighbors and I support my family and friends. I’m grateful for the many experiences I’ve had, and I owe many of them to working in Klamath Falls. Working at KCC as a teacher and as staff, I was able to use my experience about organizations that receive funding from federal, state, and local governments. My experience led me to learn parliamentary procedure and budgeting, which made me capable of understanding and using the Oregon State legislature.
Why did you decide to run for the seat?
The Zone 7 seat was vacated a few months ago, so there is no elected incumbent. I’ve observed many KCC board meetings, and feel that I could contribute to the future success of the school. COVID-19 has greatly impacted the college. Tuition hikes won’t save the school. The at-large position is a lot of responsibility because it represents the entire county. I have friends and colleagues throughout Klamath County and Lake County. It’s important to get input from beyond the city limits.
What is KCC doing well, and what does it need to improve?
KCC has a variety of academic programs, and has been able to connect students with good-paying jobs. KCC talks about partnerships and they have worked together with different organizations in our community. There are many ways that KCC can tighten things up. As an employee at KCC for over 4 years, I became very familiar with how the college runs. Many of the parts work, but not all of the parts work together. For example, many students have left KCC because they could not get childcare. KCC has an early childhood education program that could help run childcare, but these pieces have not been connected together yet.
How will you measure the success of the board during your term?
What I know about the KCC board is that they have direct influence on several of the key ways the school behaves. The board doesn’t have ultimate power — it develops ideas together and then tasks the president with turning those ideas and goals into action. Setting up childcare would be a huge success and benefit to the KCC community. Another project is bringing back the Badger Burrow, an on-campus restaurant that was run by work study students in the culinary program. It closed several years ago and the culinary program went away, too.
Jason Flowers
What in your background gives you the skills to succeed in this position?
I have served on many boards and committees over the years including the Klamath-Lake County Farm Bureau, Oregon Farm Bureau, Oregon Farm Bureau’s Young Farmers and Ranchers Committee, American Farm Bureau Young Farmers and Ranchers Committee, Klamath Drainage District Board, Klamath Water Users Board, Henley FFA Advisory Committee, OSU Klamath Basin Research and Extension Center Advisory Committee, and the Klamath County Planning Commission. While all of the positions have helped me to become an effective board member, I think the Henley FFA and KBREC will be the most useful background because of their connection to education.
Why did you decide to run for the seat?
I have always had an interest in KCC since I went there about 20 years ago. Since then I have opened our farm up to field trips for their classes to help students see how their education fits into the real world. I have also volunteered at campus events and advised clubs at the college. The position I am running for reelection of was held by Willie Riggs before me. Willie is someone I have a lot of respect for and I originally considered running at his recommendation. After thinking about it further I decided I wanted to run to help students get educations in fields that will benefit them and our community.
What is KCC doing well, and what does it need to improve?
One thing the college is doing well, and something I excited about, is starting to offer degrees in the trades. There is a shortage of educated people in these industries and I think the college is helping our community in a big way by doing this. I think KCC is also doing a good job of helping students that can’t go straight to a 4-year university. One thing I think they can do better at is working with the agricultural community. I think there are opportunities for partnerships and real world learning especially with the new trades programs.
How will you measure the success of the board during your term?
I will measure success by measuring the growth of programs that will benefit our community and local industries. I would also like to look at statistics about how much debt our students are leaving with related to their degree and work with the board to keep that to a minimum. The last thing we need to do is to saddle our students with years of debt.