Editor’s note: A short list of questions was sent to each candidate running for a seat on the Klamath County School Board. Each was sent the same questions and instructed to keep their answers to around 100 words for each response. They are published here, with minimal editing, in the order in which the candidates will appear on the ballot. Each seat carries a four year term.
Zone 2 Candidates
Robert (Bob) Moore
What in your background gives you the skills to succeed in this position?
I have a master’s degree in management, a bachelor’s degree in business management. I am retired from a career as a corporate manager, about 10 years as Klamath County planning commissioner, and am currently on the Klamath County School District and Southern Oregon Education Service District board of directors. I am also on the board of the Keno Rural Fire District, a 20 year volunteer with American Red Cross — leadership and Sacramento chapter board.
Why did you decide to run for the seat?
Almost completing my first four year term as a KCSD board member, I find that I believe I am not finished meeting my commitment to the children and communities in the district. The first term was a massive learning experience regarding the 6,000-square-mile, 23-school, and 6,800-district students with over 1,000 district employees. Over half of my term the district has been operating under an unprecedented state controlled COVID-19 pandemic environment, new to the educational community. I believe the KCSD leadership served the community well through the changing conditions mandated by the state of Oregon.
What are Klamath County Schools doing well and what do they need to improve?
The school district is working on a great deal of improvement programs, but it will take more time and money to show the improvements being worked on. The district has made good strides to replace inefficient equipment that will make a better learning environment for the students. Limited additional classroom space is being added where school overcrowding is identified and budget allows.
The school district needs more classroom space to meet current attendance as well as to meet the district continued growth rate and to reduce class size. More needs to be done to improve programs to increase student achievement.
How will you measure the success of the board during your term?
There are several board evaluation programs developed by the Oregon School Board Association to assist boards to evaluate their previously years performance, we use them. Also, our board establishes goals for the following year, the level of achievement is another metric for board evaluation.
Laura Blair
What in your background gives you the skills to succeed in this position?
I have worked as an educator and as an administrator for 35 years and this experience would help me to be a successful board member. I was required to attend and actively participate in board meetings for the last ten years as the director of special services for Klamath County School District. As a special educator, I negotiated difficult situations with parents and staff for the inclusion of all students. I have been an advocate for students and my role would change to advocacy for the constituents in Zone 2 as well as staff, students and parents throughout the district. For the 32 years I have lived in the Basin, I taught in several locations such as Bonanza and Chiloquin and have experience with various communities in Klamath County, which gives me a unique perspective of the challenges a large geographical district presents.
Why did you decide to run for the seat?
My passion for ensuring quality education for all has not waned since I started working for Klamath County School District as a teacher. Working with many exceptional teachers and administrators honed my desire to do what I could to provide excellent education for my students. My years as an administrator give me a unique understanding of school business and operations including contract negotiations, financial operations and personnel evaluations. At this point in my life, being a board member seems the logical progression to seek in my journey.
What are Klamath County Schools doing well and what do they need to improve?
KCSD provides high quality reading instruction to all elementary students. However, basic math, science and social instruction needs to be addressed. At the secondary level, providing dual credit coursework helps students progress as quickly as they wish. Robust alternative programs reconnect students with schools to complete graduation requirements. Across all levels the district and community need to support children’s emotional and social development. In support of this, the arts, career and technical courses should be reconsidered for elective offerings.
How will you measure the success of the board during your term?
My vision for success would include three goals. I believe expansion of the board from five to seven positions with two at-large representatives would allow for greater and more transparent representation for all schools. Transparency in regard to district leadership, monetary issues and policies should be emphasized. Timely responses to parent and community concerns will further measure the success of the board during my term.
Zone 3 candidates
Leticia Hill
What in your background gives you the skills to succeed in this position?
I have been employed in higher education for over 16 years, and while higher education is a different group of constituents than K-12 it still has the main components: students, faculty, governing boards, employment unions, and state oversight just to name a few. My background in higher education procurement, contracts and risk management gives me a very diverse background to provide insight on a number of issues, whether it be publishing a bid for a public improvement project or reading through a CARES act publication to ensure we are taking advantage of the funds available for the benefit of students.
Why did you decide to run for the seat?
First and foremost, I am a mother of two kids in public schools and I want to contribute to making our schools in Klamath County the best they can be. Two years ago, an open forum was held at Bonanza schools with parents, Superintendent Szymoniak and other KCSD administrators. While the open forum was beneficial, it left me with the inclination to be involved at the board level. When open forums were being held at various schools this past summer about the possibility of students returning to in-person classes, students mental and physical well-being was not being considered as the most important criteria. Students and parents were being told what was going to happen instead of being listened to. The board needs to honor its goals of formulating board policies that best serve each student’s educational interests.
What are Klamath County schools doing well and what do they need to improve?
The Klamath County Schools have done a great job in acknowledging student successes and achievements. Showcasing student achievements and successes to the community has been remarkable.
Regarding how Klamath County Schools can improve, I believe it is more of a question of what can the KCSD improve at schools. KCSD needs to improve the infrastructure of so many of its schools. There are so many schools that need their bathrooms updated, parking lots paved, HVAC systems updated, athletic facilities renovated, and I could keep going. Diverse electives need to be offered at all schools regardless of how many students attend that school, and that is not currently the case.
How will you measure the success of the board during your term?
I will measure the success of the board during my tenure on infrastructure and technology improvements/updates to keep students engaged and proud of their schools. I will measure graduation rates of students by providing to the faculty the necessary tools and resources to ensure they are successful in teaching our students. Most importantly, I will ensure that the board goals are followed, starting with conducting board business openly, soliciting and encouraging broad-based involvement of the students, staff and the public in the board’s decision-making processes.
Marc Staunton
What in your background gives you the skills to succeed in this position?
As a member of numerous public and private boards of directors and advisory committees, I have developed a skill set that includes sound communication, responsible decision making and a solid understanding that I am the representation for my peers, colleagues, and community. I currently chair a board that works directly with public funds and am an advisor for a local financial institution. My knowledge as a business owner and employer will give me a unique perspective as a school board member. On top of my experience, I am a KCSD parent. I am committed to success, for my children and the students of our Basin.
Why did you decide to run for the seat?
I am running for this seat as a parent of four young children and a strong community advocate for the success of the youth and communities of the Klamath Basin. I have a heart for serving our community and understand the importance of supporting future generations. Seeing the need, my wife and I created successful reading and food programs in our local schools. The youth of the Klamath Basin are our future and I look forward to the opportunity to have a more direct impact on their educational years as they build the confidence and skills needed to succeed.
What are Klamath County schools doing well and what do they need to improve?
KCSD has schools with the highest graduation rates in our state; remarkable FBLA, FFA, STEM programs; state championship athletics. I would like to see schools capitalize on their successes and collaborate with each other to build comparable programs. I would like to see more enrichment classes in both our elementary and junior/senior high schools. Our smaller schools were some of the first in our state to reopen amid the pandemic. I see the significance of smaller class sizes for both students and staff. By investing in infrastructure, old and new, we can achieve smaller classes and a healthy, thriving school district in our community.
How will you measure the success of the board during your term?
I will measure the success of the board by the confidences built throughout my term; confidence by our students, teachers, staff, administrators and community. Klamath County is a diverse community, and I would like to see a school district that capitalizes on all our unique qualities and perspectives. I will measure the school board’s success by our community’s enthusiasm to have their children in our schools and by sharing proud ownership of our district. Our Basin is rich in history and a strong school district will be a leading factor in our future and for future generations to come.
Sandy DeJong is also a candidate for the position. She did not provide her answers.
Zone 5 candidates
Jon Hobbs
What in your background gives you the skills to succeed in this position?
As director of evaluation and program improvement for Klamath Works, I have developed and implemented job training programs for individuals of all ages, including high school-aged students. These programs have featured close collaboration with many of our community partners. As owner of “Poe”tential Farm, I have hired many “first job” students. As a management and operations consultant, I have over 35 years of experience in federal, state, and local government management and program evaluation, including extensive experience in school district and educational agency budget review and analysis. Additionally, I have served on parental advisory committees at Bonanza High School, have given public comments to the Klamath County School Board and currently serve on the Henley High School agriculture advisory committee.
Why did you decide to run for the seat?
I have had a long-term interest in the county school district. My sons graduated from local high schools, and I have attended numerous school and board meetings, budget hearings and school events. Our community has struggled economically for years. It is imperative that our students be well-prepared and motivated not only to meet our future workforce needs, but also to have the confidence to develop and expand new business opportunities and enhance our unique cultural values. Our schools must be active partners in these efforts by supporting and preparing all of our students, including those not college bound, to lead our community’s revitalization. My extensive experience as a management consultant and farmer puts me in an unique position to provide an experienced but fresh perspective to the board.
What are Klamath County Schools doing well, and what do they need to improve?
The COVID pandemic has dominated all of our attention this last year. The county school board and administration worked hard to follow the governor’s edicts related to the pandemic. Unfortunately, our students have been negatively affected by the governor’s arbitrary and short-sighted decisions. Other states opened their schools last fall, and did so safely. It is essential that our board evaluate and redefine the relationship between the district and Salem, and ensure that our students are given every educational advantage.
How will you measure the success of the board during your term?
I will focus on the success of students during my term on the board; specifically, how well the district has improved its ability to support and prepare all students to realize their potential and become productive and contributing members of our community. An additional success factor will be the degree to which our district has enhanced local decision making, and actively promoted our community values. A final measure of success will be improving the ability to ensure taxpayer-provided district funds are spent efficiently and effectively.
Jill O’Donnell
What in your background gives you the skills to succeed in this position?
I taught elementary students in the Klamath County School District for 30 years. I have held a position on the KCSD board for twelve years. I have been successful as a teacher as well as a board member. I have an acute understanding of how school boards function and school districts succeed.
Why did you decide to run for a seat?
I believe there is nothing more important than our children’s education. I am running for re-election because I want to continue to support and be part of improving education for our students. This has been a very difficult time for our students and staff. I believe my consistency on the board will help KCSD to support our students and staff.
What are Klamath County Schools doing well and what do they need to improve?
These are just a few of the things KCSD is doing well. The district’s strategic plan was formalized in 2020 with district, community and parent support. It directs the district’s mission, vision and values and will guide KCSD in meeting the individual needs of our students so they can succeed. Graduation rates have improved. Class sizes have been reduced. Maintenance projects have been completed in all our schools. A bond was passed and a new elementary school was built at Henley. Classrooms have been built at Stearns, Peterson and Henley Middle School. KCSD has an amazing administration and staff who care for and educate its students. KCSD has been a leader in the state in returning our students to school during this pandemic.
Improvements that I would like to see made include a music teacher and reading teacher in all our elementary schools, librarians in all our schools and an increased number of councilors throughout the district. Our rural schools have great need for more electives at the junior high and high school level.
How will you measure the success of the board during your term?
To measure the success of the board, I will look at graduation rates, the stability of funding, the stability of staff, a board that works together, aesthetically appealing schools and the degree of parent and community involvement in the district. I will look at student achievement and how we have supported students to succeed.
Ryan Rainville
What in your background gives you the skills to succeed in this position?
This is where the average candidate would give details on all the many years of school experience they have, but I am coming from a different route. What gives me the skills to succeed in this position is the love for my 3 daughters currently in the KCSD, and my strong desire for all kids to succeed. This past year, I have witnessed the struggles our children have been forced to endure. Sitting across the dinner table and seeing the tears on my daughters’ faces during the conversations where they ask why this has happened to them. This provides my motivation and drive to succeed in this position. Our situation pushed me to take on the fight to get our kids back into school, and I started by rewriting the metric used to get kids into school; this successfully returned our children to 2-day a week classes, but I knew it wasn’t enough. I pushed harder, making the calls and writing letters to stakeholders — eventually discussing directly with the state director of education, Colt Gill. Now that our efforts have succeeded in our original goal of getting our kids back into school, our focus needs to be turned to getting our kids caught back up to where they need to be educationally. With my current momentum and drive to see all kids succeed in schools and extracurricular activities, I have built my experience to succeed in this position. I have extensive experience with public funds and budgets and managing large programs, but I thought you should hear something different than the same old song and dance.
Why did you decide to run for the seat?
Honestly, I felt the best interest of our kids education was not being met, with no real action being taken to ensure our kids were getting the education they deserve. There was no fight left in our leaders, when we needed them at the local and state levels to these incredibly important needs. Our current board does not seem to understand the depth of what these kids are going through. As no one currently on the board has a child in school, they don’t see the effects of their decisions and actions. We need individuals who see and feel both cause and effect of each decision made on the board. I also don’t feel confident that our board will react in our best interest when the racial inequality curricula is pushed from the state. Our kids need to learn history, science, English and math — they don’t need to hear skewed opinions as political agendas have no place in the school system.
What are Klamath County schools doing well and what do they need to improve?
The schools are doing a great job with taking their limited resources and providing a quality education to the kids in the county. What can be improved really isn’t something the schools can do directly, but the schools need someone providing a voice to address concerns or needs of individual schools. This way they have all the resources needed by the teachers to provide our kids the best education possible. There is no reason a teacher should ever have to go buy crayons for his/her students with their own money — this is why there is a budget and these needs must be accounted for. It feels like school administration has not had someone who advocates to fill these needs or requests for the schools in quite some time. The experts in the field need to have a voice and be heard, who knows better what is needed for our kids education than the experts?
How will you measure the success of the board during your term?
By the success of the kids in this county and by the way we overcome the challenges that were put in front of us. Once we start to see our kids happy and learning, that’s how you start to measure success. Our children must be competitive for college slots and other opportunities, so we will measure success through their success.
Jack L. Himelwright
I have two main concerns with the direction schools are taking today. The first is that schools are more focused on what to think than on how to think and second is that they seem to feel that they have no accountability to the public.
On the first point, I feel that school should be a place were children are given the basic tools to prepare them for the challenges of the future and to think for themselves. Ideology and social morality are better taught at home or church without possibility bias.
On the second point there seems to be a reluctance to take into account the desires of the parents or the public as a whole.