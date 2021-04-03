Klamath Falls City and Klamath County school districts have a crowded field of contenders looking to throw their hats into the ring for the May 16 special district election.
Three Klamath Falls City Schools and three Klamath County School District incumbents have opposition on the ballot.
Marissa Davidson applied to run for Zone 6 on the Klamath Falls City School Board. Davidson, who has three young sons, said she was inspired to take a stronger interest in local schools.
“This last year really enlightened me to the fact that our schools are so incredibly important to our kids and how the school is run ... can be life-altering to our children,” Davidson said.
She wants to increase communication between the district and parents and the wider community.
“What I’ve come to feel is that the city school board as it sits doesn’t seem like it is — or at least many of them are — in touch with parents and students right now,” she said. “I decided that if I wanted to have a say in how my kids’ education was going to go — and how everyone else’s kids in the Klamath Falls City School District education was going to go — it was time for me to step up and do something about it.”
Mike Moore, current holder of Zone 6 seat, will not run for re-election. After eight years on the board, he said he wanted to give more people the opportunity to give it a try.
He recalls running unopposed for his first term, and against one person for his second term. He’s excited to see more people vie for spots on the school board.
“It’s terrific to have so many community members wanting to be involved with local issues and local education issues, specifically,” Moore said. “It’s good to have more participation in community issues and concerns, especially schools.”
“It is a diverse group, there’s some older and some younger,” he added.
With new superintendent Keith Brown starting in the city schools on July 1, Moore sees the potential for fresh perspectives for the district.
“I think we have done some good things since Dr. Hillyer’s been here,” he said. “It will be interesting to see what new ideas the new superintendent brings and it will be interesting to see if in fact the board does change.”
Klamath County School District races
Incumbent Klamath County school board member Bob Moore is running for re-election for a second term. He faces challenger Laura Blair.
Moore said he, too, thinks it’s helpful to see more individuals running for the school board.
“All of us have a little competition,” he said.
Moore noted that while he and the community will miss outgoing board member Denise Kandra, who has not filed for re-election, he is excited to see more involvement. Four people are running for Kandra’s open seat: Leticia Hill, Marc Staunton, Sandy DeJong and Jon Hobbs.
Moore applauded Glen Szymoniak’s leadership during the pandemic. He said his priority is to get the educational system fully “functioning again” after the past year.
He supports more local control, especially after the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I don’t like the state being heavy-handed over us,” Moore said.
Leticia Hill is a first-time political candidate. She is also a first-generation Mexican-American educated in Klamath County schools.
“With the recent pandemic and our schools being thrown into the influx, there needed to be a change,” Hill said. “We need to be the squeaky wheel for the kids in this county.”
Hill, Laura Blair and Ryan Rainville are all running for separate seats, but Hill said they have kept in touch and share resources.
Hill said that, as a parent who works full-time, she has been on the “front lines” of the pandemic during the past year. She would like to see that perspective reflected more on the school board.
“I think with the pandemic happening and schools getting shut down across the board, I think that was maybe a start of many people really wanting to see some change and get more involved,” she said.
For more information about all candidates running in the May election, go online at klamathcounty.org.