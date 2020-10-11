Klamath Falls Mayor Carol Westfall is seeking re-election against two challengers, former city councilor Bill Adams and James Garland.
While Westfall feels she’s just getting started, Adams is looking to return to Klamath Falls government after previously serving 24 years on city council.
Westfall said she’s found her footing after her first term, learning the role and bringing people to the table to find solutions.
She believes the city is in a good place with surging economic development and a solid working dynamic between city council and city staff. Westfall feels city leaders are getting things done like they didn’t before.
“It’s something that whole city should be proud of,” she said. “I think we’re doing a very good job listening to one another’s ideas.”
Adams seeks the mayor’s seat after six contentious terms on council, earning himself the reputation of being the “no” vote. He’s prepared to ruffle some more feathers as mayor, but he’s also ready to work with others.
“I’m willing to listen to what other people have to say,” he said. “I may not agree with it, but I’m willing to listen to them and try and get things put together so that this community can move forward.”
One adversary Adams expects from his time at city hall, should he be elected mayor, is leadership at Sky Lakes Medical Center. While he doesn’t have a problem with their medical services, he feels the hospital oversteps in its role in the community.
“I feel like they have gotten involved in stuff that is basically the city’s deal,” he said. “And I don’t agree with some of the partnership stuff that the city has done.”
After years on city council, Adams still has unfinished business. He said one of the biggest issues to him is the airport. He doesn’t believe Crater Lake Regional Airport will receive passenger air service anytime soon and takes issue with spending so much money on it every year.
“I don’t think there’s a reason to lose $1.2 million a year on the airport. It’s not a mandated service. And I’m not saying we should close the airport, because there is stuff that’s going on out the airport,” he said. “But I don’t think we need to be spending the money on personnel out there that we’re spending right now.”
Instead, Adams said he’d like to reallocate some of that money toward downtown Klamath Falls.
“I like to feel that if I’m spending the public’s money, then it’s something I would spend my own money on,” Adams said. “And if it’s not something I’d spend my own money on, then maybe it’s not the thing to do.”
Westfall also emphasized the need to be environmentally conscious when considering new development in the area.
“I think one of my strong points is being able to get people to the table, and people that are passionate about certain issues, and come to the table and actually resolve things,” Westfall said.
She highlighted the Marijuana Advisory Committee created in 2018 to advise council on regulations needed in the city. That committee has been followed up with the equity task force this year.
“These things are very important for our community because we want to be on the forefront of this,” Westfall said. “It has been something that if we can make a difference here in this little community, maybe we can make a big difference elsewhere.”
Westfall hopes to help create an art corridor if she’s elected for second term.
“Bringing in businesses very important. We have the Riverside Drive area that I would love to see as an art corridor, and bringing in sculptures and glassblowers and also native work because that is a historical site.”
She celebrated enhancements around the community since she’s taken office, such as the lights and banners downtown around Christmas.
Adams took issue with the fact that the city didn’t stand behind farmers this year surrounding the May “Shut Down, Fed Up” rally.
“To me, that’s a fatal mistake for the city, because everybody in this community — and that includes the farmers — shops inside the city of Klamath Falls, or outside, but in the urban growth boundary,” he said. “And we need to keep those people in mind, and we need to do what we can to support them in what they’re doing for a living.”
Adams also called for consolidating services inside the urban growth boundary with the county, such as sewer services, planning departments and policing.
“I think that I bring stuff to the table because I’ve been here for a lot of years, I’ve been involved in business, I understand what it takes to get some of this stuff done,” Adams said.
Although Westfall had no political experience prior to being elected mayor in 2016, she recalled her motivation to get involved to try to fix some of the problems for others.
“Before I started this, I was a business owner, and I saw that there were some issues with small businesses,” she said. “I was trying to work with the city and kind of went around and around and started thinking, well, we can do better than this. And how could I participate?”
Westfall believes she has the attitude Klamath Falls needs in its mayor for four more years.
“I’m very positive, I’m always looking for a win-win, and I’m always looking for a way to make it work because I don’t really think any idea is a bad idea. It’s how can we tweak it to make it work for the citizens.”
She called her first three and a half years serving as mayor “an honor.”
James Garland is also on the mayoral ticket. He operates the online blog, Tulelake News.
For a video discussion with Westfall and Adams visit heraldandnews.com or find the H&N on YouTube at youtube.com/user/HeraldandNews.