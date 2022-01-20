{p dir=”ltr”}{span}Candidates for the top job in Klamath Falls city government met with the public Wednesday night, where they spoke about their backgrounds and their ideas.{/span}
{p dir=”ltr”}The finalists for the position are: Deidre Andrus, Dave Strahl, Jonathan Teichert and Mark Wood.
{p dir=”ltr”}{span}Deidre Andrus said the first thing that struck her about Klamath Falls was is natural beauty. She was also struck by the level of community involvement in local government. {/span}
{p dir=”ltr”}{span}“What’s not to love?” Andrus said about Klamath. “I’m very impressed. I’m pleasantly surprised. I didn’t know what to expect.” {/span}
{p dir=”ltr”}{span}For Andrus, day one on the job if she — were to become the city manager — would involve relationship building and meeting the different players in the community to create priorities and tackle problems.{/span}
{p dir=”ltr”}{span}“I’m a lifelong civil servant. I’m a civil servant leader,” Andrus said. “So whatever community I am in, what is my mission? What am I here to do and how do I make sure to do that well?” {/span}
{p dir=”ltr”}{span}Andrus was able to meet with different department heads in Klamath Falls and to get an idea for what is happening in the area. Her plan is to listen to those already working toward certain goals and to help move those things in the right direction. {/span}
{p dir=”ltr”}“Get things done,” she said. “A lot of times in government we are stagnant, and I like forward movement and momentum and continuous improvement is what I like to try to do as a leader. That is what I’d try to do here, just to continue to move the needle. I love that it is already moving.”
{p dir=”ltr”}Mark Wood stood, with his wife, a few feet away from Andrus.
{p dir=”ltr”}{span}“I’d certainly want to learn more about the community, more about the priorities of the city council, and to get to know the staff and understand what some of the issues are” he said of his plans if he were offered the job. “I understand economic development is a priority of the city and I certainly have a background in that. {/span}I’d look to start some of the projects and hit the ground running.”
{p dir=”ltr”}{span}Wood’s top priority would be to establish his family as part of Klamath Falls life.{/span}
{p dir=”ltr”}{span}“I think first and foremost our family would want to become ingrained in the community. We have kids, and we’d want to get them plugged into schools, sports and different things,” he said. “We’d want to start meeting neighbors and going to church and being a part of the community as a whole.” {/span}
{p dir=”ltr”}{span}On Wednesday, Wood and his family toured around town and said they especially enjoyed a meal at the Thai Orchid Cafe.{/span}
{p dir=”ltr”}{span}Jonathan Teichert said that traveling to Klamath from Wyoming, he was surprised by how nice the weather has been. {/span}
{p dir=”ltr”}{span}Some of his first priorities would include auditing, and taking a look at the city’s budget, land use development codes, and meeting with outside groups, employees and city council. He said meeting with councilors and coming to an understanding on a strategic plan will be important. {/span}
{p dir=”ltr”}{span}“I always look at infrastructure first of all and to see how that is being addressed,” Teichert said. “And making sure the needs of the citizens are met. {/span}Community engagement, that is important to me as well, making sure there is transparency with the community and having that open dialogue and that communication, not just with the council but with the citizens as well.”
{p dir=”ltr”}{span}Teichert said he doesn’t have a favorite spot yet, but that he enjoyed Lighthouse Yogurt downtown. {/span}
{p dir=”ltr”}{span}“That was awesome,” he added. {/span}
{p dir=”ltr”}{span}Dave Strahl said when he got to town, he sensed the potential Klamath has to offer.{/span}
{p dir=”ltr”}{span}Getting up to speed on economic development activities in town would be top priority for him, if he got the position, he said. Learning all the different local players and getting involved with the community are also on his to-do-list. {/span}
{p dir=”ltr”}{span}“I think the involvement of the citizens for the good of the community,” Strahl said. “Trying to get more activities and more involvement in what is positive about the community ... and t{/span}ry to exploit that as much as possible, and not focus on the negatives.”