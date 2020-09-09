To submit cancellations or postponements, email news@heraldandnews.com.
n Above All Influences 15th Annual Hands Across the Bridge Recovery Rally and Resource Fair at Veteran’s Park scheduled for September 19 has been cancelled.
n The 2020 Klamath Comic Con scheduled for October has been cancelled.
n The annual PEO Chapter U Rummage Sale has been cancelled for 2020.
n The Snowflake Parade for the annual Snowflake Festival has been cancelled, but other festivities for the Snowflake Festival will still be held.
n The September Medicare 101 class (scheduled monthly on the second Wednesday at noon) has been postponed until further notice. Members wanting help with their Medicare plans can contact Mick Insurance Agency at 541-882-6476.
n The Poppy Drive, scheduled for Memorial Day, is postponed until a later date, which will be announced.
n 173rd Fighter Wing has cancelled Sentry Eagle and open house.
n All large events scheduled at Collier Memorial State Park in Chiloquin this summer have been canceled.
n The remembrance event marking the 75th anniversary of the tragedy at Mitchell Monument, originally planned for Tuesday, May 5, near Bly, has been postponed. The event is now being planned for 2021.
n The annual Meals on Wheels Art Auction will be postponed until further notice.
n New dates are to be determined for Blue Zones’ two litter cleanups.
n All upcoming county-sponsored free events have been canceled.
n Klamath District Attorney’s Office will be closed to the public except during the hours of 1-3 p.m. It will remain available by telephone at 541-883-5147 and will be able to make appointments with citizens as needed to prepare for trial or other necessary court proceedings.
n Klamath County Circuit Court is postponing most trials and hearings and limiting in-person services at the courthouse.
n KBBH will minimize face-to-face contact and in-person gatherings by moving to primarily phone-based services.
n KLCAS is closed to the public.