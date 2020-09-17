A man and his dog have safely evacuated the scene of a fire on Thursday that destroyed the camp trailer he was currently living in on Summers Lane in Klamath Falls.
Three engines from Klamath County Fire District No. 1 responded to the call at about 12:05 p.m. on Thursday. No injuries were reported in the fire, but the man, Michael Hudak and his 13-year-old Pit Bull, Kingdom, were able to get out safely. Hudak and the dog were living in the camp trailer temporarily.
The fire sparked after a gas line from one of Hudak's vehicles ruptured and spread to nearby trees destroyed a camp trailer and two vehicles in the 5000 block of Summers Lane. The fire has been deemed accidental by Assistant Fire Marshal Chad Tramp.
Tramp cautioned that it could’ve been “a lot worse fire” if the dry grass had not been recently cut.
“The temperatures and the humidity like we’ve been having, it doesn’t take much,” Tramp said.
"You could see the plume of black smoke from Washburn when it rang out," Hitchcock said.
"Right off the bat you could see how black the smoke was indicating it was not just the tree, it's not just a house, you've got something else involved."
Petroleum, oil lubricants, vinyls, and polyester were among the materials burning when engines arrived and flames at one point reached 50 feet, Hitchcock said.
"All those kinds of things - They burn really black smoke," he said.
The camp trailer belongs to Rick Hargrove, who lives in a nearby manufactured home that was untouched by the fire.
"If the wind had been blowing, it could've caught everything on fire over here," Hargrove said, noting the large amount of dead grass near the fire.
He learned of the fire after hearing a loud boom outside his manufactured home late Thursday morning.
"Then I heard another boom and that's when I got concerned," Hargrove said.
Hargrove remembered his tenant, Hudak, was working on his car parked outside on the property. Hudak was living there until he could get both cars working.
"That (sound) could've been a battery, that could've been any number of things," said Matt Hitchcock, division chief for Klamath County Fire District No. 1.
"Tires tend to make that kind of sound, too, when they explode," said Devon Brown, division chief for EMS.
Hitchcock said it looked like when the trees caught fire, flying embers flew across the street to a grassy lot that once housed former Klamath County School District offices. Flames at one point reached 50 feet, Hitchcock said.
"We kind of did a little divide and conquer - we had the first truck come in here and they were taking care of the east side of the street," Hitchcock said.
An additional unit worked to contain the fire on the lot and to protect the homes nearby.
Hargrove does not have any insurance on the camp trailer. He said a boat belonging to his niece was also on site near the fire, and sustained some damage. Two Audis belonging to Hargrove's tenant were also destroyed in the fire.
Hargrove said he's just glad the flames didn't spread further, to his residence or his neighbor's who lives in a house nearby.
There was a Red Flag warning issued for Klamath and Lake Counties from 2 to 8 p.m. on Thursday.
Hitchcock advised caution, especially when working on vehicles, operating off-road equipment, or mowing dry lawns.
"If you're doing anything that could produce spark or flame, don't do it," Hitchcock said.
"Beware of your surroundings," he added.
Hitchcock gestured over at the grass lot, which at one point caught fire, and contains vacant buildings.
"That could've spread like crazy and fortunately we got water on it real quick," Hitchcock said.
Pacific Power was on scene and personnel said they will have to repair power to two homes in the 5000 block of Summers Lane.