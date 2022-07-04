Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom has launched a new advertising campaign aimed at Florida criticizing the Sunshine State's restrictions on abortions and conservative education policies related to LGBTQ matters and race.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican, is a potential 2024 presidential candidate and has forged a populist conservative agenda.
Florida and California compete on the tourism front as well as for economic development investment and jobs.
“We’re about to celebrate Independence Day —but freedom is under attack by Republican leaders in states like Florida,” Newsom said in the ad which launched July 4. “Banning books. Restricting speech. Making it harder to vote. Criminalizing women and doctors. It’s time to stand up. Don’t let them take your freedom."
The California governor also encouraged Florida Democrats who don’t like the Sunshine State’s conservative path to move to the Golden State.
California will allow for abortions while Florida has more restrictions looming after the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision overturning Roe v. Wade and allowing for state restrictions on pregnancy terminations.
DeSantis also supported a bill that restricts Florida elementary school teachers from using classroom time to talk about gender identity and sexual orientation.
Critics termed the Florida measure, which DeSantis signed into law, as the “Don’t Say Gay” measure. Conservatives and the Florida governor argue the law is about age-appropriate classroom instruction.
The law sparked a fight between DeSantis and the Walt Disney Co. (which opposed the law). Florida Republicans responded to Disney’s progressive stance by stripping away some of the entertainment conglomerate’s self-governance of its vast holdings in Orlando.
Florida Republicans also want to restrict so-called Critical Race Theory instruction in K-12 schools which links historical and systematic racism to contemporary issues and education curriculums.
Christina Pushaw, press secretary of DeSantis, responded to the Newsom ads by pointing to out migrations from California.
“#1 U-Haul Salesman of 2021 increasingly desperate to communicate with Californians who fled his left-lib dystopia for Florida. Sorry, you aren’t getting those U-Hauls back,” Pushaw said in a social media statement.
She is referring to moving truck and migration data from U-Haul International showing California had the most residents moving out while Texas, Florida and Tennessee had the most in-bound migration.
Florida cities — including Kissimmee-St. Cloud, Melbourne, North Port, Fort Myers, Clermont and Sarasota-Bradenton — made up six of the top 10 growth cities in 2021, according to U-Haul’s migration data based on moving truck rentals.
California has long been challenged by high costs for housing as well as higher taxes and small business costs than Florida, Texas and other more conservative states.
DeSantis welcomed the 5-4 Supreme Court nixing Roe and federal privacy rights tethered to abortion.
“Florida will continue to defend its recently enacted, pro-life reforms against state court challenges, will work to expand pro-life protections, and will stand for life by promoting adoption, foster care and child welfare,” DeSantis said in a statement after the SCOTUS ruling.
The Florida Republican will face a robust Democratic challenger in November from either U.S. Rep. Chris Crist, a Democrat who was previously a Republican and served as governor, or state Agriculture Secretary Nikki Fried.