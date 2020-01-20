SACRAMENTO – Bureau of Reclamation’s California-Great Basin office in Sacramento has hired Jeff Payne to oversee regional offices in Klamath Falls and Carson City, Nev., according to a news release.
Payne has been hired as the deputy regional director of technical services, and will also manage regional divisions for safety and emergency management, and resources management.
Payne is a California-registered professional civil engineer and holds a University of Kentucky Bachelor of Science degree in civil engineering, and a Master of Civil and Environmental Engineering degree from the University of Washington. Prior to Reclamation, Payne was Friant Water Authority’s director of water policy. He was also a principal planner/engineer at MWH Global, overseeing federal water planning and infrastructure feasibility studies.
“Jeff’s extensive familiarity with some of our most high-profile California water issues and efforts is a tremendous asset for our region,” said California-Great Basin Regional Director Ernest Conant. “He has consulted, coordinated, and overseen studies throughout the country relating to water supply, ecosystem enhancement, and integrated water resource management.”
In addition to Payne, the Reclamation office also announced the hire of Michelle Williams as deputy regional director of business services for five California-Great Basin divisions.