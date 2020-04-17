SUSANVILLE, CALIF. — Effective Friday, May 1, 2020 the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CAL FIRE) Lassen – Modoc Unit will require dooryard burning permits for residential burning within Lassen, Modoc and Plumas Counties, according to a news release.
Burn permits are now available online at https://burnpermit.fire.ca.gov. If you don’t have access to the internet, obtain a permit from a CALFIRE station.
CAL FIRE Burn Permits are only for residents who live within the State Responsibility Area (SRA), or where CAL FIRE has jurisdictional authority. For information and permits required outside the SRA / CAL FIRE jurisdiction, contact your local City/County fire authority.
Burning permits are required from May 1 to midnight June 30 for all residential burning on State Responsibility Area Lands. Burning can only be done on permissive burn days. To find out if it is a permissive burn day, contact your local Air Pollution Control District.
The Unit Chief will implement a burn ban when weather conditions warrant, but no later than June 30. Only natural vegetative material such as leaves, pine needles and tree trimmings may be burned. Household garbage may not be burned. Do not burn on windy days. You cannot burn in a burn barrel unless you have received authorization from your APCD.
Burning can only be done during permissive times. Burn hours for Lassen, Modoc and Plumas County are open, May 1 through June 30.
You must have a signed permit in your possession while you are burning and you are responsible for always maintaining control of your fire. Possession of a permit does not protect you if your burn escapes. You are still liable for any suppression costs. If a burn escapes your control, you should seek help immediately. Wildfires can spread very quickly. A fast response from the fire department can reduce suppression cost considerably. Remember, you may be billed for suppression costs, so the sooner you seek help the better the outcome may be. Simple common sense can greatly reduce the chance of an escape. If you don’t feel it’s safe to conduct a burn, then don’t.
Changing conditions may necessitate an early burn suspension. Please keep informed about burn restrictions by following CAL FIRE on Facebook and Twitter.