A California man died Thursday morning in a single car crashed with six passengers on Highway 97 in Klamath County.
Tomas Abrajandelacruz, 39, from Porterville, Calif., was pronounced dead at the scene.
Oregon State Police said emergency responders arrived to the 235 milepost on Highway 97, about 15 miles north of Lobert Junction, about 2:32 a.m. Thursday morning.
The troopers' investigation has shown that Benjamina Martinez-Antibanez,38, from Porterville was traveling southbound when her vehicle went off the roadway and rolled.
Abrajandelacruz was a passenger in the vehicle. He was not wearing a seat belt and was pronounced dead at the scene
Martinez-Antibanez and five juvenile passengers did not sustain life threatening injuries.
OSP was assisted by Chiloquin Fire Department and ODOT.