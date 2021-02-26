ASHLAND – The Oregon Cabaret Theater, which has been closed for much of the past year because of the Covid-19 pandemic, will reopen this weekend.
Cabaret Manager Rick Robinson said that because Jackson County is officially moving from the extreme risk designation to the high-risk designation, the theater will open it season as planned today with the inspiring new musical, “The Spitfire Grill.”
“This will be a brand-new Oregon Cabaret take on the hit musical, with the cast playing their own instruments as an onstage orchestra, Robinson said. “It has been re-imagined by the same creative team that brought Once to life on the Cabaret stage.”
In the show, Percy, a parolee just released from prison, arrives in a small town in Wisconsin and finds a place for herself working at Hannah’s Spitfire Grill, the only eatery in a struggling town. The Grill is for sale but there are no takers, so Percy suggests to Hannah that she raffle it off. Entry fees are $100, and the best essay on why you want the grill wins.
“‘The Spitfire Grill’ is a heartfelt musical about a small town coming alive again, healing the wounds of the past, and finding your chosen family,” said co-director Valerie Rachelle. “It’s been such a joy to bring it to life during this time, and though audience size is limited, we feel the patrons lucky enough to see this show will fall in love with the music and the story.”
The show was originally scheduled for spring 2020 but was shuttered by the pandemic during rehearsals. The Cabaret scheduled it as the first show in 2021 as the set was built and most design elements were already in place.
The cast includes Livia Genise, returns to the Cabaret stage with Carrie Lyn Brandon and Karl Iversen. They are joined by Cabaret newcomers Mariah Lotz, Jon Patrick Penick, Matthew Staley, and Marta Rymer.
“The Spitfire Grill” features some adult situations and mild language and, if it were it a movie, would be rated PG-13.
Rachelle, the play’s co- director, has been a freelance director/choreographer for more than 20 years. She has previously directed such Cabaret productions as “Mamma Mia,” “Picasso at the Lapin Agile,” Once,” “Noises Off,” “Pine Mountain Lodge,” “Rocky Horror,” among others.
Lauren Blair, the co-director/choreographer/costume designer, has been involved in other Cabaret productions as a director, co-director and costume designer.
In reopening, the Cabaret has several safety measures in place, including limited capacity — all tables will be six feet apart and all tables will be at least 12 feet from the performers. While Jackson County is in the high-risk category the Cabaret will only be able to seat the house to 25% capacity — a maximum of 42 patrons. In addition, temperature checks will be done at the door, and during the show and when not actively eating, audience members and all staff are required to wear masks. Multiple hand sanitizer stations are located throughout the theatre, The Cabaret has also installed MERV 13 filters installed in all four of its HVAC systems.
Following tonight’s opening, “The Spitfire Grill” will be performed through April 18 with Thursday, Saturday and Sunday matinees at 1 p.m. and 8 p.m. shows on Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Monday and select Wednesday nights.
Reservations are required for pre-show dinner or brunch. Appetizers, cocktails, beverages, and desserts are available without reservations. Tickets are $43 for A level seating with limited $39 B level seating available for all performances. The Cabaret offers a 15% ticket discount for groups of 12 or more for select ticket types and performances. $15 student rush tickets can be purchased 30 minutes before curtain with a valid student ID, subject to availability. For additional information, or to purchase tickets, call the Cabaret box office at 541-488-2902 or visit oregoncabaret.com.