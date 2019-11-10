Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!
Shootout

2019 Butte Valley Summer Shootout winners were presented with prizes for their accomplishments.

 Submitted photo

Butte Valley Summer Shootout Committee of the Dorris Lions Club would like to thank the following sponsors for giving so generously to our event. Without you, we could not continue our commitment to youth in rodeo:

Triple B Ranches, Vaughan Bucking Bulls, Deer Creek Ranch, American Sanitation, Butte Valley Chamber of Commerce, CN Livestock, Jim Bob Fowler Horseshoeing, AMF Photography, Outlaw Saddles & Silver, Lonesome Dove Ranch, Macdoel Fuelgood, Ed’s Fastbreak, Prather Ranch, Great Basin Insurance, Worden Truck Stop & Cinder’s Cafe, Gene and Leslie Kelley, Lassen Canyon Nursery/Mt. Hebron Store, Napa/Stateline Auto Parts, John Wright and family, Starla Streed, InterMountain Ag.

