Students at Butte Valley High School in Dorris walked out of classes Friday morning, asking California Gov. Gavin Newsom to allow students to resume sports and other extracurricular activities.
Brytnea Cilione, a senior at Butte Valley High, helped organize the action. She said that many students are falling through the cracks of online and hybrid learning and need sports to reconnect with their school and their classmates.
The walkout took place at 8:05 a.m., five minutes after in-person classes started for the day. Dozens of students walked out of the high school holding signs, marched through town and waved at cars passing through on Highway 97.
As of 9:30 a.m. they were still out in the cold weather, and said they planned to stay out along Highway 97 for a few more hours.
California's high school sports ban is currently scheduled to end Jan. 25, but as COVID-19 cases spike in the state, there are calls to keep the ban in place. However, walkouts in Dorris and other California high school's in the past week, are asking the governor to let the games begin.
This story will be updated. Check back at heraldandnews.com for more.