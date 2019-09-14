The third annual Just Talk Suicide Prevention event kicked off at Veterans Memorial Park Saturday afternoon with an opening blessing and tribal prayer that brought attendees together into a circle holding hands. Saturday’s event came on the last day of National Suicide Prevention Week and September is National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month.
“It truly means the world to me and to our community,” Agnes McKeen, founder of Just Talk, said. “Talking these steps in suicide prevention is important.”
As people registered upon arriving, Just Talk gave out beaded necklaces with the color of the necklace representing who each person was there for. Orange represented a sibling, pink represented a spouse, purple for a child or white to symbolized an attempt survivor, in addition to others.
Vendor booths and other stations included a community tree of strength, a board with a tree drawn on it that people attached pieces of paper leaves onto with positive messages on them. The tree will be given to James Duran’s family, a 13-year-old who died in September of 2018.
Memorials for people lost to suicide were hung on the trees in the park.
Facing issues
Seven speakers and Youth Rising, a non-profit aimed at youth-outreach and helping solve issues young people face, told stories of losing loved ones, surviving attempts at suicide and presented information about the warning signs of someone who is suicidal and how to help.
Five upperclassmen at Klamath Union High School represented Youth Rising and shared anonymous letters they received from people who struggled with suicidal thoughts and the facts surrounding teen-suicide.
“How many of you have known someone who has struggled with suicidal thoughts?” one student asked the audience. “There are 121 suicides per day, nationwide. Each year 44,193 Americans die by suicide. Suicide is the 10th leading cause of death in the U.S.”
Suicide myths
One thing the event aims to do is end the idea that talking about suicide makes someone more likely to commit suicide.
“It’s a myth that talking about suicide increases the risk of somebody taking their own life,” said Abbie McClung of Klamath Basin Behavioral Health. “And if you get comfortable asking that question and if you attend the QPR (Question, Persuade, Refer) training this afternoon you’ll find, based on the answers that people give you, whether or not you’re increasing their risk.”
A woman who attended the event for the first time Saturday and who asked to remain anonymous said she thinks Just Talk is an important event for the Klamath community.
“I think it’s a neat thing honestly, I think this is a good community activity that a lot of people should be coming to and doing,” she said.
McKeen expects the highest number of attendees yet, once she counts the names of people who registered at the park, with the previous years drawing 150 people.
“We’ve got so many people here, goodness’ sake I cannot believe it,” she said.
Future training
Raffle tickets were available for a drawing at Just Talk’s Pro Am golf tournament it will host Sept. 28 at Shield Crest golf club, and McKeen said the money Just Talk raised from those sales will go toward buying equipment for McKeen to bring her QPR training to schools. QPR — Question, Persuade and Refer — trains people how to ask someone if he or she is feeling suicidal.
Just Talk hosts support groups for people affected by suicide, according to its Facebook page, with a Survivors of Suicide group every second and fourth Thursday for “If you struggle, have struggled or support someone who struggles.” It also has another support group for Survivors of Suicide Loss for “those who have lost a loved one to Suicide.”
Both groups take place at 5:30 p.m. at 115 N 10th St.
For more information about suicide prevention visit the Suicide Prevention Resource Center’s website at sprc.org.