Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., speaks about the child tax credit during a news conference, Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Wyden is also backing new legislation to restrict arbitration clauses used by banks and financial firms.(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Oregon, is leading a charge to get rid of forced arbitration and lawsuit waivers that banks and financial firms have consumers sign and agree in order to avoid litigation.
Wyden is chair of the influential Senate Finance Committee. He is a top sponsor of the Arbitration Fairness for Consumers Act along with U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio. Other Democratic lawmakers and U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vermont, are also co-sponsors of the bill.
Bank, credit card firms and other companies frequently have customers agree to required arbitration in disputes. The policies help the business avoid class-action lawsuits and other litigation. The rules also help companies avoid turning over emails, communications and other evidence to consumers’ attorneys.
Wyden and his Democratic cohorts want that to end.
“For too long now, companies considered ‘too big to fail’ have been exploiting their power over consumers through confusing arbitration clauses and secretive proceedings,” Wyden said. “It is time to rein in the power of mega-corporations by banning abusive arbitration agreements and deceitful class-action waivers.”
The Oregon senator also pointed out that arbitration agreements are often nestled inside lengthy agreements signed by customers.
The federal legislation would prohibit “pre-dispute arbitration agreements and class-action waivers in contracts for consumer financial products or services. Under the legislation, such agreements would be neither valid nor enforceable,” according to the lawmakers.