Ron Woita, the long-time nursing director of Sky Lakes emergency services, has been named the new Sky Lakes Medical Center’s vice president of patient care services.
Woita, 47, replaces Annette Cole, another veteran nurse who held the position for nearly a decade before moving out of the area. Woita had served as interim chief nursing officer at Sky Lakes since early February.
His selection follows a national search that included interviewing several candidates, said Paul Stewart, Sky Lakes president and CEO.
Woita moved to Klamath Falls in 2011 to fill a position in the Sky Lakes emergency department. Prior to that, he worked in Lincoln, Neb., as an emergency department coordinator.
He holds an associate degree in nursing from Southeast Community College-Lincoln, a bachelor’s degree in nursing from Nebraska Wesleyan University, and an MBA from Western Governors University.