Rebecca Armstrong has been named plant manager for the new Wilsonart facility in Klamath Falls.

Armstrong has four years of strategy development and management experience. Most recently, she served as continuous improvement manager at Columbia Forest Products, where she oversaw problem solving, visual controls, standardization of processes and programs, and team building for the Klamath Falls branch of North America’s largest manufacturer of hardwood plywood and hardwood veneer products.

Born and raised in Bonanza, Armstrong graduated from Bonanza High School and earned a bachelor’s from Oregon State in renewable materials and forestry with a minor in business and leadership.

Wilsonart said it is filling about 50 jobs at the plant, which is expected to be fully operational by July 2021.

