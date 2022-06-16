Most workers wouldn’t blame their wages for the 40-year highs with inflation, record high gas prices and sticker shock at the grocery store.
But controlling workers wage gains is a main focus of Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s push to control higher prices via interest rate hikes.
Powell announced Wednesday, June 15, that the U.S. central bank was raising its prime lending rate by 0.75 points.
That is the largest rate hike since 1994 and comes after previous 0.50 and 0.25-point hikes earlier this year.
The Consumer Price Index showed an inflation rate of 8.6% in May compared to a year ago. That is the highest since 1981 with grocery prices up 11.9% and gasoline prices up 48.7%.
While fiscal conservatives blamed government spending and central bank infusions during the coronavirus pandemic of the inflationary environment, Powell’s push against price has a focus on subduing worker wage gains.
Workers’ wage grew by 4.5% in the first quarter of 2022 for all workers and 4.8% for private sector employees compared to a year ago, But in May, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported weekly wages dropped 3.5% compared to a year ago.
Powell said the Fed would likely impose more interest rate hikes. Those will make mortgages, car loans and small financing more expensive.
But the Fed chair is geared on biting into workers take-home pay in order to control high inflation.
“From the standpoint of our congressional mandate to promote maximum employment and price stability, the current picture is plain to see. The labor market is extremely tight and inflation is much too high,” said Powell who previously discounted rises in inflation as “transitory.”
The Biden administration also previously discounted the impacts of inflation on consumers and small businesses
Powell said the central bank’s Federal Open Market Committee sees wages as the key to inflation controls.
“FOMC participants expect supply-and-demand conditions in the labor market to come into better balance, easing the upward pressures on wages and prices,” Powell said.
The U.S. unemployment rate stands at 3.6% and employers have struggled to hire and retain workers.But Powell’s focus on wages has made some economic progressives and populists bristle. They point to the estimated $6 trillion in COVID relief spending by the Trump and Biden administrations during the pandemic, the impacts of U.S. sanctions on Russia over its war in Ukraine and wealth accumulation and spending by those with higher incomes during the pandemic.
Rising housing values and stock market records during the pandemic benefited the wealthy while service and lower-wage workers felt the brunt of COVID shutdowns and the loss of 22 million jobs during the start of the pandemic.
The Biden administration and Democrats have blamed price gouging oil companies and other businesses who are benefitting from higher prices along with Russian President Vladimir Putin whose war in Ukraine and resulting American sanctions have pushed up prices for crude oil, wheat, corn and fertilizers.