Myrna’s Travel, which has helped Klamath residents book trips for nearly three decades, occupies a light-filled corner suite on the third floor of Century Plaza Square.
Colorful curios and paintings of exotic locales adorn the space. Large windows look out over the foothills and gentle peaks that surround Klamath Falls. The agency’s office inspires feelings of escape, of trading your own world for another for a week or two. What any of us wouldn’t give to be able to do that these days.
Few industries have been hit as hard by the COVID-19 pandemic as the travel industry, which depends almost entirely on the free and constant movement of people throughout the world. As countries tightened their borders and closed their economies this spring, airlines, hotels, cruise lines and tour companies scrambled to get their guests home, cancel future trips and figure out how to operate at devastating budget losses. Travel agents stood at the center of that tornado.
Janna Elizabeth, owner of Myrna’s Travel, said those first few months were chaos. Her job as a travel agent reversed, requiring her to cancel the trips she had booked for her clients. Now, she spends hours on hold with travel companies checking on the status of refunds and trips in the near future that still haven’t been cancelled yet. In 2020, Elizabeth has cancelled far more trips than she’s booked, and she expects to receive zero income.
“It’s been kind of a mess,” she said. It was certainly not what she expected when she took over Myrna’s Travel just this January.
Elizabeth grew up traveling — every other year her family would visit Ecuador, where her father was from, and she spent many a summer in Klamath Falls, her mother’s hometown. Before moving to Klamath 10 years ago, her job as a tech recruiter in the Bay Area frequently took her across the country and down to the Caribbean. So once a job here opened up at Myrna’s, Elizabeth thought it was a natural fit.
Strong roots in Klamath Falls
Longtime Klamath Falls resident Myrna Horn had founded the agency in 1991, at which point Elizabeth estimates six employees worked there. Horn retired in the early 2000s while still maintaining ownership of the business from her new home in Hawaii. In 2018, Horn sold the agency’s downtown office building, and Myrna’s moved to its current space on S Sixth Street. Once staff member Kathy Skelton passed away that year, leaving Elizabeth the sole employee in the Klamath office, Horn became closer to throwing in the towel on the business. But Elizabeth wasn’t quite ready for the end of Myrna’s Travel.
“We still have a lot of clients that rely on us,” she said. In a decent year, Myrna’s can receive between 300 and 400 clients intending to book anything from the trip of a lifetime in Africa to a short domestic flight to see a relative. As other agencies have shuttered, Myrna’s remains one of the only places Klamath residents can go for travel advice and booking assistance. And with an influx of retirees from California, many of whom intend to set up a home base in Klamath and spend most of their time traveling, Elizabeth saw that the need for an established travel agency wasn’t going away. She became the official owner of Myrna’s Travel in January of this year, right before the pandemic hit.
In a way, people in Klamath still need a travel agent even when they can’t travel. Elizabeth acts as the public’s window into the travel industry, with its myriad companies, outfitters and cryptic policies. She spends most of her day just watching companies and countries as their COVID-related policies change. She’s become an advisor to her clients, giving them advice on whether or not it’s wise to hop on a plane to London this summer (it isn’t).
While some travel companies may still offer trips, tickets and stays to American customers, Elizabeth said these companies and entire countries’ policies around U.S. travelers are constantly changing. For this reason, and because nobody knows how long the pandemic will continue here, she hasn’t been booking anything for her clients.
“I’m not selling false promises to people. I don’t believe it’s right,” Elizabeth said. “As much as I would love to book for us, for our business, it’s not right to do that.”
While giving travel advice and getting her clients’ money back keeps Elizabeth pretty busy, it doesn’t pay the bills. Because the agency works on commission, it only receives money either directly before or after a person embarks on their trip. Even if travel is able to resume, it’ll be a while before Myrna’s Travel can start making money again. But Elizabeth looks forward to the day she can begin to help her clients explore the world again.
“Will we always be here? I can’t say that,” she said. “But I’m hopeful that it will come back and we’ll be able to keep on going.”