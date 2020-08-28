What a year to own a small business. What a year to run a small business. What a year to work at a small business. Heck, what a year to just be alive and trying to pay your mortgage or your rent.
The pandemic has changed everything about how we live and work. It has changed our spending habits, changed our income, changed our routine. It has impacted the bottom line at international conglomerates and your neighborhood coffee hut.
It takes skilled leaders to navigate these massive changes in ways that are both fiscally responsible for their business and responsible to the health of the community. It has not been easy to thread that needle these past six months. And it doesn’t look like those difficulties will end anytime soon.
And while there is a long way to go, the women profiled in this section deserve hearty cheers. Each has helped lead their organization — from travel agencies to restaurants, health care companies to nonprofit charities — through the eye of a devastating storm.
They also deserve your support. It is not an exaggeration to say that COVID-19 has presented an existential crisis for many business across the country.
Klamath County is not immune to those pressures, and perhaps we are even more vulnerable than most. If customers become comfortable buying more goods and services digitally via international monopolies, if we become more home-bound and depend solely e-commerce giants for our daily needs, then local businesses — the places that make our community viable — will not survive. And their survival is our survival.
Once we beat this disease, we must celebrate at the local institutions who have suffered mightily through 2020. If we have the financial wherewithal to do it, we must toast beers at our local brewpub, we must dine out at our local restaurants, and we must tip our wait staff generously. We must also make the big purchases — cars and furniture and homes — that keep our economy humming along.
The women featured in this package are but a small slice of local business leaders who have made difficult, crucial decisions in 2020. But they are representative of the breadth and the depth, the humanity and the thoughtfulness of many of our local leaders.
The moral, to me at least, is that if we can get through this we can get through anything. Those will survive will be stronger for it, and as a community we should help everyone — people and businesses — survive now and thrive later.