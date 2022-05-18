From the bearish snarls on Wall Street to the screech of skyrocketing gas prices on the West Coast, the strains of the U.S. economy were heard loud and clear Wednesday.
U.S. stock indexes posted big losses and fuel prices posted fresh record high Wednesday as inflation and supply chain troubles took their toll on investors, consumers and many businesses.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 1.164.52 points Wednesday — the biggest decline since June 2020 — closing at 31,490.07.
The Dow lost 3.47% on Wednesday and is down almost 14% this year. The blue chip index has lost more than 5,000 points this year as bearish sentiments take over with high inflation prompting interest rate hike and continued labor and supply chain shortages.
The Nasdaq and S&P 500 also posted big losses Wednesday. The S&P 500 was down 4% Wednesday and is off 18.2% this year. The Nasdaq lost 5% of its value Wednesday and is down close to 28% this year.
Oregon-based Nike Inc. (NYSE: NKE) lost 5.5% on Wednesday and its shares are down 33.6% this year.
Other bellwether brands are in the same boat. That includes shares of Apple Inc. (Nasdaq: AAPL) which is down 22.6% year to date, Amazon.com (Nasdaq: AMZN) off 37.1% and Walt Disney Co. (NYSE: DIS), which has lost 33.5% so far this year.
Jobs
Oregon’s economy added 4,200 jobs in April but the state is still down 34,000 jobs from pre-pandemic levels according to new employment data released May 18.
Oregon lost 262,000 jobs at the start of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020. State economists said Wednesday, May 18, the state has recouped 88% of those last jobs.
That lags the national jobs rebound with the U.S. economy adding back 95% of the lost positions.
The U.S. is still down 1.2 million jobs from February 2020 — before the start of the pandemic. The U.S. hemorrhaged more than 22 million jobs in March and April of 2020.
The Oregon Employment Department reported the state’s unemployment rate is 3.7% while the U.S. jobless rate is 3.6%.
The state added 4,200 jobs in April with gains in manufacturing (1,300), professional and business services (1,300) and health care and social services (1,800), according to OED.
Gas prices
Gasoline prices set fresh record highs May 18 in Oregon, California and nationally.
In Oregon, the average price of gas was $5.11 per gallon and the average price of diesel was $5.67 on Wednesday, according to AAA. Both are records.
Locally, Klamath County gas prices average $5.10 per gallon, according to the auto club.
Gas prices in California average more than $6.05 per gallon nationally gas costs an average of $4.57 per gallon — also records as higher fuel costs vex consumers, truckers, farmers and small businesses.
The economy also continues to be challenged by supply chain snafus and 40-year highs with inflation impacting everything from from baby formula and fertilizers to cars for sale and grocery items.