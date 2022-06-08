Rents are up significantly across the Pacific Northwest and northern California, but the most dramatic increases are being seen in Florida where housing costs are up as much as 30% over the past 12 months.
That is according to a new analysis of rental housing costs across the country.
Average rents across the region have increased between 14.9% in Boise to 10.4% in the San Francisco Bay Area over the past , according to analysis of annual price gains by Florida Atlantic University, Florida Gulf Coast University and the University of Alabama
Parts of northern California, including San Jose and San Francisco, have the most expensive rents in the country with monthly housing costs in excess of $3,100 per month, according to April housing data from the universities.
But the most dramatic rental increases are happening on Florida where the cost of housing is up by more than 30% the past year in Fort Myers, Miami, Fort Lauderdale and the Sarasota-Bradenton Area.
Rents in Miami average $2,846 per month behind only San Jose, San Francisco and Ventura, California as well as New York City (where rents average $3,004 per rent).
Housing costs are up by more than 20% in Tampa, Lakeland, Orlando, Daytona Beach and other Florida cities.
Back in the Northwest, rental properties average $1,821 per month in Portland — up 12.6%.
In Boise, housing costs are up 14.9% and now average $1,826 per month, according to the Florida Atlantic analysis.
Across the region, rents average $2,223 in Sacramento (up 12.3%), $2,206 in Seattle (up 16%) and $1,503 in Spokane (up 12.9%).
The average monthly price to rent an apartment or house in the U.S. stands at $1,927 up 16.4% from April 2021.
High housing costs are stressing U.S. households already facing record high gasoline prices and 40-year highs with inflation. The financial crunch is especially hard on lower income and working class households.
“I think you’ll see more renters take on roommates and cut back on eating out because it’s either that or they won’t be able to pay the rent, said Ken Johnson, an economist at Florida Atlantic University’s College of Business.
Youngstown, Ohio has the cheapest rents among the 107 U.S. housing markets examined with rents averaging $853 per month. Only one other market, Wichita, Kansas, had average home and apartment rents under $1,000 per month ($937).
Minneapolis and Madison, Wisconsin had the lowest year-over-year rental cost gains — 6.63% an 6.71%, respectively.