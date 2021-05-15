The South Central Oregon Economic Development District received a rural business development grant to unify and uplift local farmers, ranchers, specialty producers, and restaurateurs in the Klamath Basin by creating a common local food brand.
SCOEDD partnered with Klamath Farmers Online Marketplace (KFOM) to serve as the hub for the network’s activities. The project team announced “Klamath Grown” as the name of the region’s new food network.
The funds will deliver a common logo and branded materials for the network that can be used in marketing Klamath Basin foods.
“There’s a huge demand for local foods,” said Katie Swanson, owner of Sweet Union Farm and co-manager of KFOM. “People want to support local producers because they know it’s healthy for their families and good for their communities. Our goal is to both expand where our products are available and to make it easy for consumers, chefs and retailers to access the high quality items the Basin produces.”
The project team has been gathering input from dozens of regional stakeholders to define the unique attributes of Basin foods.
“Many people aren’t aware of the diversity of food the Basin is able to produce,” said Kelsie Randall, co-owner of Box R Beef and co-manager of KFOM. “The vast majority of Klamath farms and ranches are family-owned operations, many passed down through generations of lifelong stewards of this incredible land.”
The project team hired consultants Lookout Co. and Crosscurrent Collective to partner on developing the network model and brand.