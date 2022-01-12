Lakeview town manager Michele Parry said that she was told by the CFO of Red Rock biofuels that the company plans to resume work in Lake County, but only with a small crew until at least 2023.
After multiple delays over multiple years, Parry said she was told Red Rock is now engaged in engineering updates. The project had been designed to turn woody biomass into biofuel. Because there was so much timber devastation due to wildfires last year, Parry said Red Rock is working to create a secondary product.
“Red Rock and I agreed that any realistic or substantial work would not begin until spring/summer 2023,” Parry stated in an email to the Lake County Examiner, noting that engineering could take longer and Lakeview has a very short work season. She said Red Rock is also attempting to raise additional capital. Parry also noted that Red Rock is current with all of its payments to the Town of Lakeview.
The project has been delayed numerous times for various reasons, which has not helped the public’s confidence.
In early 2021, Red Rock’s then logistics manager reported to the Lakeview Rotary club that redesigns of the facility’s equipment would ultimately help increase biofuel output by 15%. He said those redesigns helped to contribute to some of the funding issues that delayed construction.
The project was also impacted when a Texas-based company that was under contract to build skids to mount the plant filed for bankruptcy and never delivered any of the products on order.
In 2020, COVID also impacted the construction timeline, then later led to further delays on suppliers and shippers, causing construction workers to wait for pieces of equipment.
Red Rock Biofuels opened a training facility in early 2020, before the COVID restrictions, and were in the process of training employees who would work at the facility once construction was finished. During the COVID shutdown, the employees had to train virtually.
In late 2020, Red Rock approached the Port of Morrow about using some of the Port’s special activity bonds, and other funds the port had access to, in order to help complete the project. Initially, the Port of Morrow Board of Directors approved the project using the special activity bonds so they would not revert back to the state of Oregon.
A couple months later, just days before construction stopped at the Red Rock facility, the Port of Morrow Board of Directors reversed its decision and awarded the special activity bonds to another project proposed at the port, which cut off funds to complete construction.