Record-high gasoline prices are not discouraging car travel, according to Independence Day projections from AAA.
The auto club expects a record 42 million Americans to travel for the July 4th holiday by car. That includes 441,000 Oregonian who will hit the roads for the upcoming holiday.
Overall, AAA expects 47.9 million Americans to travel via air or car for the 2022 holiday. That approaching pre-pandemic levels of travel, In 2019, AAA reported 49 million Americans traveled for the Fourth of July holiday.
Airlines have been challenged by canceled flights and higher fares due to higher fuel prices. Only 7.4% of travelers will do so by air, according to AAA. That is lowest level since 2011.
Gasoline prices have also been at or near record levels. Gas prices are up 48.7% since last year while air fares are up 37.8%, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Nationally and regionally, gas prices have slightly retreated from their recent string of all-time record highs but are still up significantly from a year ago.
The average price of gasoline nationally was $4.97 per gallon nationally in Tuesday, July 21. The average price is $5.53 per gallon in Oregon and $6.38 per gallon in California, according to AAA.
In the Pacific region, which includes California, Oregon, Washington, Alaska, Hawaii, AAA expects 6.8 million people to travel for the July holiday.
That amounts to 12.8% of the population — up 4.3% compared to 2021. AAA estimates 549,000 Oregonians will travel for the holiday.
“Earlier this year, we saw travel demand rise and now it’s kicking into high gear for the 4th of July. Despite everything costing more, people are eager to travel and take vacations, after staying close to home during the pandemic,” said Doreen Loofburrow, Senior Vice President of Travel at AAA Oregon/Idaho.