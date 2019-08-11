MEDFORD — The National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) will honor California Oregon Broadcasting Inc. President and owner Patricia (Patsy) Smullin with the Chuck Sherman Television Leadership Award at the NAB Small Market Television Exchange (SMTE), held Sept. 12-14 in Austin, Texas.
“Patsy’s passion for excellence in small market local television is unmatched,” said NAB President and CEO Gordon Smith. “She exemplifies the best of broadcasting by running the longest continuously-owned and operated, independent broadcast organization in the West, which has served Oregon and Northern California for nearly nine decades. We are pleased to honor her with this well-deserved award.”
Smullin is President and owner of California Oregon Broadcasting, Inc. (COBi), which was founded in 1933 by her father Bill Smullin, a former NAB Distinguished Service Award recipient.
COBi comprises five television stations in Oregon and Pilot Rock Productions, a digital video production company. She has served as president of the Oregon Association of Broadcasters and the Oregon Cable TV Association and on the board of the National Association of Broadcasters and the NBC TV Affiliate Board.
“Patsy is very deserving of this award,” said Bob Wise, Vice President and General Manager of COBi’s station group KOBI-TV/NBC5 KOTI-TV/NBC2.
“She has continued her father’s honorable service to the communities of Oregon and Northern California. Her relentless commitment to our viewers and clients is unsurpassed.”
Throughout her career, Smullin has spent time both behind and in front of the camera. Her recurring television program, “Up Close With Patsy Smullin,” has featured interviews with TV stars, first ladies, network anchors, musicians, scientists and politicians.